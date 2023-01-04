2023 is off to a good start for Yukon teen hockey player Gavin McKenna





Yukon’s Gavin McKenna had a good 2022 and so far 2023 looks just as rosy for the teen hockey phenom. The 15-year-old McKenna and his South Alberta Hockey Academy team won the championship game in Calgary’s Circle K Classic tournament on Sunday, beating the Calgary Buffaloes 6-0. McKenna also took home a number of other trophies from the U18 tournament, which sees teams from all over North America compete. He was named both MVP and the most sporting player. “It’s pretty cool, absolutely,” he said. “I was confident in our team, that we had the ability to get that win and yes, I knew that if we just played the right way throughout the tournament and stayed together as a family, we would have a good chance of winning. win. it.” Congratulations to Gavin McKenna on winning the @CircleKClassic Most Valuable Player! In 6 games, Gavin had 6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points. #SAHA #CSSHL pic.twitter.com/GvQ83nKYI0 —@SAHockeyAcademy McKenna grew up in Whitehorse and became addicted to the game at a young age. His parents both played hockey, so it was easy to pass on their love of the game to their only son. Last year, McKenna’s outstanding performance in the U18 Division of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (leading scorer) led him to become the first overall draft pick of the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He has played eight games to date in the WHL while also being part of the South Alberta Hockey Academy (SAHA). He describes last year as a “bit of a drag,” though he’s not complaining. “It’s definitely been a great experience just to get a taste of what the WHL is going to be like in the next few years,” he said. The South Alberta Hockey Academy team after Sunday’s championship game in Calgary, which they won 6-0. (Submitted by Brayden Desjardins) He says he has a busy schedule at SAHA for the next few months before he can play full-time with the Tigers and hopefully make the WHL playoffs. Being only 15, he is often on the ice with older and taller players, which he says can be intimidating. He says he’s just trying to stay focused. “You just have to try and play your game as much as possible and not worry about it,” he said. He also has his sights set on some bigger tournaments. He would love to get on the ice for Canada in the World Juniors down the road. “Of course that would be the dream, playing for your country. That would be incredible.”

