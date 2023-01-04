Sports
Hawaii is experiencing momentum in home Big West Matchups
HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team returns to SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center to host UC San Diego and Cal State Fullerton in their first two Big West home games of 2023, which begin Thursday.
|GM 12&13 | HAWAI’I (4-7, 2-0) USA UC SAN DIEGO(4-8, 1-1) | HAWAI’I (4-7, 0-0) USA CAL STATE FULLERTON(5-6, 0-2)
|Date | Time
|Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 7:00 PM HT, Saturday, January 7, 2023 | 7:00 PM HT
|Place
|Honolulu, Oʻahu- SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Sports spectrum
|Live stream
|ESPN+ (Thursday) | ESPN+ (Saturday)
|Radio
|CBS 1500 (Thursday) | ESPN Honolulu (Saturday)
|Tickets
|Thursday | Saturday
|Live statistics
|Thursday | Saturday
|Game notes
|Hawaii | UC San Diego | Cal State Fullerton
|Social media
|@HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @hawaiiwbb | Facebook
|Promotions
|To be determined
NEWS & NOTES
- The Rainbow Wahine will begin its matchup with the Tritons on a three-game winning streak on Thursday and make their way to the close of the 2022 calendar year.
- The two most recent wins for UH were against UC Davis and Cal Poly, marking the first time since the 2002–03 season that UH has entered conference play with back-to-back wins as a member of the Western Athletic Conference. The last time they could do it in the Big West was during the 1995-1996 campaign.
- UH is one of three teams to start the conference schedule 2-0; the others are Long Beach State and CSUN.
- Last season, UH went 13-3 to win the Big West regular season championship. Two of the three losses came against UC San Diego. On February 17e2022, UH fought back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 60-60 before Julia Macabuhay hit a buzzer-beater to win it for the Tritons 62-60.
- The ‘Bows won the annual series against the Titans a year ago and have won six of the last seven matchups, including four in a row.
In Roman mythology, Janus was the god of doors, gates and passages. The relevance of Janus is even more impressive because the month of January is named after the two-faced king of sacred rituals. As the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023, it’s a mindset shift for UH with conference play, as the ‘Bows were 3-6 heading into the month a year ago, and this year they’re 4-7. As January unfolded into 2022, UH went 5-2 and followed it up 7-1 in February. After a rough start of 1-6 in November this season, UH went 3-1 in December to close out 2022. Can the ‘Bows take their current run and repeat the success of a year ago?
WEBSITE BE BOOMING DOT COM
When the time comes, you should be the one to emerge as a trendsetter. Against Cal Poly on Dec. 31st, UH struggled from the field, shooting a combined 28% and 17% from three-point range. The only bright spot to step on was the graduate center Kallin Spiller, who went 6-of-8 from floor and 3-of-5 from long range. Spiller was the only UH player to hit a 3-pointer against the Mustangs, leading to her season-high 18 points and a new career best of three 3-pointers in a game. If it weren’t for Spiller, who knows how the game would have turned out, and it would have been the first time since a matchup with No. 12 Texas A&M in 2015 that UH could have been held without a three-pointer.
I HAVE THE KEYS
So far, three key factors have led UH to success this season. The first two are centered around defense, with one contributing to the other. When opponents are held below 40% of the floor, UH is 4-1; in three of those games their opponents were held under 60 points, compiling a 3–0 record. An extra key comes from the free throw line, as UH is 3-1 if they shoot more from the line than their opponents. Most recently, in their poor shooting performance against Cal Poly where they shot 28% from the floor, the ‘Bows went 23-of-32 from the line compared to 5-of-6 by the Mustangs.
TAKE MY TALENTS BACK HOME
It is well documented about the role reversal of sophomores Lily Winekapu as she played last season for and won Big West Freshman of the Year honors with Cal State Fullerton. Saturday will be her first game against her former team as she enters the game as the Bows second leading scorer with 10.6 points per game. In two games last season, Wahinekapu led the Titans in scoring against UH with 12 and nine-point performances. Wahinekapu enjoyed her time at Fullerton, but came to UH to play with her younger sister, freshman Jovi Lefot.
|
