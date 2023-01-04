Hawaii is experiencing momentum in home Big West Matchups

HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team returns to SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center to host UC San Diego and Cal State Fullerton in their first two Big West home games of 2023, which begin Thursday.

NEWS & NOTES

In Roman mythology, Janus was the god of doors, gates and passages. The relevance of Janus is even more impressive because the month of January is named after the two-faced king of sacred rituals. As the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023, it’s a mindset shift for UH with conference play, as the ‘Bows were 3-6 heading into the month a year ago, and this year they’re 4-7. As January unfolded into 2022, UH went 5-2 and followed it up 7-1 in February. After a rough start of 1-6 in November this season, UH went 3-1 in December to close out 2022. Can the ‘Bows take their current run and repeat the success of a year ago?

WEBSITE BE BOOMING DOT COM

When the time comes, you should be the one to emerge as a trendsetter. Against Cal Poly on Dec. 31st, UH struggled from the field, shooting a combined 28% and 17% from three-point range. The only bright spot to step on was the graduate center Kallin Spiller , who went 6-of-8 from floor and 3-of-5 from long range. Spiller was the only UH player to hit a 3-pointer against the Mustangs, leading to her season-high 18 points and a new career best of three 3-pointers in a game. If it weren’t for Spiller, who knows how the game would have turned out, and it would have been the first time since a matchup with No. 12 Texas A&M in 2015 that UH could have been held without a three-pointer.

I HAVE THE KEYS

So far, three key factors have led UH to success this season. The first two are centered around defense, with one contributing to the other. When opponents are held below 40% of the floor, UH is 4-1; in three of those games their opponents were held under 60 points, compiling a 3–0 record. An extra key comes from the free throw line, as UH is 3-1 if they shoot more from the line than their opponents. Most recently, in their poor shooting performance against Cal Poly where they shot 28% from the floor, the ‘Bows went 23-of-32 from the line compared to 5-of-6 by the Mustangs.

TAKE MY TALENTS BACK HOME