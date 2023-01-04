Sister support system: AHS students both play college hockey – Austin Daily Herald





Sister Support System: AHS degrees both play college hockey Published Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 5:35 p.m While Austin grads and sisters Kate and Lily Holtz both share a passion for hockey, they’ve evolved into completely different college-level players. Kate, a 2022 AHS graduate, is the top scorer for Northland College Lumberjills, who play in the WIAC, and Lily, a 2019 AHS graduate, is a defensive player who specializes in the penalty kill for St. Scholastica, who plays in the MIAC. Lily, a senior with an option for a fifth year next season, was more of a standout scorer in her time with the Packers, but she’s learned that every aspect of the game is equally important if you’re to build a winning program. . You learn about the role of each player. Your most important player isn’t necessarily the one who scores all the goals, or even the one who’s on the ice. Sometimes it’s the players cheering the team on from the bench, Lily said. You have to do it as a team. We bring the puck up as a group and go on our attack. It’s not a one person game at this level. Kate has already scored three goals for Northland, who start 2-10-1. It took her a while to warm up to her new teammates and a new coaching staff, but Kate quickly warmed up to fire her patented slap shot and charge the net on attack. There’s a bit of pressure involved, but I like knowing the girls can count on me, Kate said. I enjoy it. It was a little different building the chemistry with the new girls, but it was not too bad. The game is faster and physical. They made us play more physical, which is nice, but you also have to expect to be more physical against you. St. Scholastica is currently 3-6-1 overall after moving to the MIAC, but Lily was able to enjoy an undefeated NCHA season. It has been a bit more difficult this season, but the competition has brought out the best in the team. It’s so much fun playing with these girls, Lily said. We’ve had a bit more adversity in the MIAC and we’ve learned to be more resilient. While their classes are an hour and a half apart, Kate and Lily have supported each other by texting and watching online games. Kate is happy to have a role model to turn to when she needs it. I can always turn to Lily because she’s been through it, Kate said. She’s been to some of my games and I’m going to try to go to some of hers. Lily is happy to be the big sister when Kate needs her. Kate loves it (at Northland) and I’m just proud to see her play and to see my brother Toby play at AHS, Lily said. Kate knows how to throw the puck into the net. She has always had a talent for scoring.

