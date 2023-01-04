No. 21 Jayhawks Host Texas Tech for Big 12 Home Opener – Kansas Jayhawks





LAWRENCE, Kan. No. 21 Kansas will play its first game of 2023 on Wednesday, January 4, as the Jayhawks host Texas Tech at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the game airs NOW on the Big 12, with Josh Klingler and Brenda VanLengen on hold. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on Learfield’s Jayhawk Radio Network, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling in the action. Kansas is 11-1 on the year and 1-0 in Big 12 play after an 80-65 victory over Oklahoma State on December 31 in Stillwater. It was the Jayhawks’ second opening win in the past three seasons and the second consecutive season to defeat KU OSU in Stillwater. The Jayhawks remain in both national polls for a fourth straight week, moving up one spot to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 and holding steady at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kansas is led by a balanced offensive offense with three players scoring over 14.0 points per game and six players scoring 8.0 points per game or higher. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson leads the way as the only player in the Big 12 to average a double-double, with current averages of 15.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Jackson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday after her eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and 19 rebounds at Oklahoma State. Kansas has a Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time in the past three weeks, as Jackson joins senior guard Zakiyah Franklin, who earned the honor on Dec. 19. Franklin tied or set a new career high in back-to-back games, scoring 26 points in KU’s 81–62 victory over Tulsa before going for 27 points in the Jayhawks’ triple overtime game in Nebraska. Texas Tech is 12-2 on the year and 0-1 in Big 12 play after an 81-58 loss to No. 15 Iowa State on December 31. The Lady Raiders had won 11 straight games to finish non-conference play with a 12-1 record. Kansas has faced Texas Tech 39 times in the history of the program, 38 of them since the formation of the Big 12 Conference. Tech leads the series 25-14 and has an 11-8 lead in games played in Lawrence, but Kansas has won its last two games in the series after winning the season series against the Lady Raiders for the first time since 2014 last season . -15 season. Tickets

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Womens Basketball season are on sale now. For just $80, fans can reserve seats for a year, with single-game tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS. Next one

Kansas is back home for a second game in a row as the Jayhawks host No. 23 Baylor on Saturday, January 7 at Allen Fieldhouse. That game kicks off at 4 p.m. CT and airs NOW on Big 12.

