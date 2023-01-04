Sports
The terrifying collapse of Damar Hamlin and the everyday violence of football
It was a normal tackle, a normal hit, a normal moment in a big football game, one of the biggest of the season, a nationally televised Monday night game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, two of the best teams in the NFL . Then Damar Hamlin, a Bills safety, twenty-four years old, got up and fell back, legs limp and feet spread, his heart stopped. The team surrounded him while medical professionals performed CPR and used a defibrillator to get his heart beating again. Players cried and knelt and held hands and prayed. Finally, about sixteen minutes after he collapsed, Hamlin was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The coaches met, gathered their players and went to the locker room.
The ethos of football is to keep playing. A player breaks his leg, stumbles off, and play continues. A player suffers a concussion, stumbles off, and play continues. A player breaks his neck, is taken off and play continues. Football is violent. The violence is intrinsic to its sporting quality. It’s part of the stakes, the tension, the intensity, the draw. And yet there is a line that is almost unthinkable, even for the men who accept the risks and the fans who celebrate them for it. The border was crossed on Monday evening. It was clear to see on the faces of the players and the coaches: little thought was given to the games. Immediately my player hat went up, Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations and a former cornerback, told reporters after the game. How do you resume the game after watching such a traumatic event happen right in front of you in real time?
That question, of course, begs another: How are you ever resume the game after witnessing such a traumatic event? The most important thing right now is Hamlin’s life. Then comes the mental and emotional health of those who care for him and those who saw him fall. . And yet the games continue.
About a decade ago, the NFL came under intense scrutiny due to the devastating effects of head trauma, and a sea change in the way football was perceived seemed to be underway. Youth participation declined. There were front-page newspaper stories, lawsuits, congressional investigations, a Will Smith movie. There were also domestic violence scandals, stories of painkiller addiction, social justice controversies and yet the popularity of sport has remained virtually undiminished.
If anything, football has become a more valuable television asset. Week one NFL games averaged over 18 million viewers this season. A Thanksgiving game had forty-two million viewers. The Super Bowl can surpass a hundred million in the United States. NBC’s Sunday Night Football averaged 19.3 million viewers in 2021, nearly double the average of the top non-sports program, NCIS. companies will pay the competition a combined hundred and thirteen billion dollars over the next ten years to broadcast it.
Over the past decade, the NFL has made efforts to make the game safer. There are new rules, new techniques, new equipment. Some of the publicity surrounding the effort is certainly meant to appease nervous fans, who might find the calculus of watching basketball or football, with their relative safety, less morally charged. But a lot of it is certainly sincere. No one in the league ever wants to see anything like what happened to Hamlin on Monday night.
Football can change. It’s happened before. At the turn of the twentieth century, players were dying on the football field with alarming frequency. When a Union College player died after being kicked in the head while attempting to tackle a New York University player, a movement to ban the sport was sparked. President Teddy Roosevelt was among those who pushed to save football by changing it. One of the innovations intended to make the game less mean was the forward pass.
But it seems unlikely that we will see such a drastic change at this point. Flag football is growing in popularity and the NFL is a part of it. (The Pro Bowl will feature flag football.) But whether fans and players will admit it, part of football’s appeal remains rooted in its perils: the frantic action, the clash of great skill and brute force, the thrill that accompanies goes with every snap. Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has shown us again what we should have always seen, how real those risks are. After all, what he experienced was not beyond the limits of the game. He did what he’s done countless times, and what we’ve seen countless times, hoping on some level nothing would go wrong, but on some level knowing it could.
