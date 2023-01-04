Chris Pronger, a Hockey Hall of Fame defender, recalls his “scary” cardiac event

WASHINGTON Every Cincinnatis Paycor Stadium replay and image, beginning with the tackle that sent Bills Safety Damar Hamlin into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night, sent Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger back to May 10, 1998.

Pronger was 23 years old competing with the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when he was hit on the left side of his chest by a shot from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dmitri Mironov.

Like Hamlin before collapsing on the field, Pronger managed to get up after the impact and took two strides before falling to the ice. Teammates huddled around Pronger. Both athletic training staff rushed over to him.

Neither Blues coach Ray Barile nor team doctor Dr. Aaron Birenbaum could find a pulse on Pronger’s neck or wrist. Pronger’s lips were blue, getting bluer by the second as his eyes rolled into his head. Barile was cutting Pronger’s jersey and shoulder pads to prepare for CPR when he suddenly woke up.

The lights go out and all of a sudden you wake up and I was staring up at the rafters of the Joe Louis Arena, looking at retired numbers and banners and what not, Pronger recalled in a phone interview with The Buffalo News on Tuesday. Turned around a bit and looked back and we had guys sitting on the couch crying, not really knowing what was going on. My equipment was cut open, everything was cut open with scissors.

Pronger was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and diagnosed with commotio cordis, a disturbance in rhythm that occurs as a result of a blow to the area directly above the heart at a critical time during a heartbeat’s cycle.

Each subsequent test indicated that there was no risk of Pronger resuming his career. He played two nights later, helping the Blues advance to Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal series, which they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Red Wings. Pronger appeared in 949 more games, regular season and playoffs, over the 13 years that followed.

Pronger, now 46, is unsure of the medical explanation behind the terrifying incident following a routine tackle that left Hamlin in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as of Tuesday afternoon. Doctors across the country have suggested signs point to commotio cordis, and video of Pronger’s blocked shot quickly circulated on social media as people around the world waited to hear about Hamlin’s status.

I got hit by the puck, my heart skipped a beat, and that’s how much oxygen travels through your body with that one heartbeat, Pronger added. So I went down. It was a scary, scary situation. I think, you know, when you see a football player in that situation with what happened, it doesn’t look like some of the bigger hits that we’ve seen this year and over the years.

But by the way Damar went down, you could definitely tell he was under pressure and how quickly the medical staff came out to assist him and the players. Understanding the magnitude of what was going on certainly hits the spot.

All these years later, Pronger admits that he didn’t quite understand the seriousness of the blocked shot. He only cared about his availability for the Blues, who were trying to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. It wasn’t until he was seen by cardiologists, including Dr. Barry Maron, a leading expert on commotio cordis, that Pronger understood the gravity of the situation.

In hindsight, Pronger is thankful that he wasn’t married and didn’t have kids yet. Like many athletes, he thought he was invincible. He couldn’t understand how lucky he was to regain consciousness so quickly or how unhappy he was that the incident happened in the first place.

Maron, now a professor of medicine at Leahy Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, didn’t immediately recall Pronger’s blocked shot when reached by phone Tuesday. These incidents of commotio cordis are so rare in professional sports that the memory has been lost to time. But the way Hamlin tackled Bengal wide receiver Tee Higgins and then got up before collapsing on the field led Maron to one conclusion.

Most likely this is commotio cordis, Maron said. It could be other things, but I think the overwhelming impression is that, and that’s defined as a blow to the chest that causes an arrhythmia that can be fatal. And I think that’s what happened here just because of the circumstances on the clinical profile. It’s unusual for the pattern that’s there, and it requires excellent timing of the hit, which explains why a fairly average tackle or hit here, repeated hundreds and thousands of times, didn’t have the same result.

The clap must be timed to a specific 30 millisecond window in the upstroke of the T wave on the electrocardiogram. This has all been worked out in models. So you must be unlucky with the timing, because there was nothing special about the blow in terms of football.

Pronger didn’t collapse immediately after blocking the shot because ventricular fibrillation, an irregular rhythm, can take a while to kick in, Maron said. Defibrillation can and in many cases has reversed the commotio cordis and led to full recovery, he added.

Appearing on a podcast in July 2019 with retired professional goaltender Mike McKenna, Barile, the Blues’ coach, recalled how Pronger’s reaction to the incoming shot caused his shoulder pads to expose his chest wall.

Pronger became unresponsive after collapsing. This was before automated external defibrillators were mandated in public areas such as sports venues, so Barile prepared for CPR. In 1997, Florida became the first state to enact a broad public access law to mandate AEDs. However, Pronger woke up before one was needed.

Chris, in my opinion, is one of the few individuals who was hit in the chest wall, suffered from commotio cordis, repented and lived, Barile said on the podcast. So we were very lucky.

Pronger knew within moments of turning on the “Monday Night Football” broadcast that the hit featuring Hamlin was unlike any other seen in recent years. At home in St. Louis, Pronger saw players on the Bills and Bengals sob. Many couldn’t watch as trainers performed CPR on Hamlin. Broadcasters spoke in hushed tones.

Sixty-five minutes after Hamlin fell to the field, the game was officially postponed by the NFL. Athletes from around the world took to social media to show their support for the sophomore defensive back. The Sabers canceled their media availability after their skate at Capital One Arena Tuesday morning as players and coaches processed and hoped for good news.

In situations like this, the human perspective takes over and humanity really takes over and you really have to peel back the onion layer a bit and look inside what’s really happening and what’s going on, Pronger said. And really pay attention and take in light how huge this is for professional sports that this could potentially happen.