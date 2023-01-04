Sports
Lady Raiders Head to No. 21/25 KU on Wednesday
Wednesday’s matchup will be a battle between the team with the most overall wins in the league (12) and the team with the fewest losses (1).
Coming in 12-2 overall, the Lady Raiders will try to recover from a heavy 81-58 loss at Iowa State. Closer than the final score indicates, Tech trailed by just seven minutes with just under seven minutes left before ISU finished the game with a 20-4 run to pull away.
INSIDE THE MATCH:
CONTEST: Texas Tech Lady Raiders (12-2, 0-1) v Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 1-0 Big 12)
PLACE: Lawrence, Kan. (Allen Fieldhouse)
DATE: January 3, 2023
TIME: 19:00
LAST TIME OUT:
In the Big 12 opener against the preseason roster to win the league, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to No. 15 Iowa State, 81-58 at United Supermarkets Arena in front of a crowd of 5,868.
After trailing by 17 points with 9:12 to play, Texas Tech (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) used a well-timed 10-0 run to come within 61-54 with 6:13 to get into the ballgame. to play.
On Iowa State’s ensuing possession (9-2, 1-0 Big 12), Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Ashley Joens drove down the track and tumbled to the ground. As he fell, Joens filled a float which found the bottom of the net.
In addition to the shot, Joens got four free throw attempts, as Tech guardBre’Amber Scottwas called for an intentional foul that made the basket count and gave Joens three tries from the line.
Joens knocked down all three free throw attempts to extend her teams lead from 61-54 to 66-54.
The order proved to be crucial, as when Joens’ free throws were counted, Iowa State scored the next seven and 20 of the last 24.
In the end, Iowa State shot 25-of-27 from the charity streak, as Tech was called for a total of 23 fouls. On the other hand, Iowa State was called for only 10. The 10 fouls against the Cyclones resulted in only eight free throw attempts. The foul count in the last three quarters was 18-6 in Texas Tech’s favor as the Lady Raiders shot just five free throws. Iowa State saw 24 of 27 tries in the last three quarters.
In what was a spirited affair much closer to the final score, Scott finished with a Tech-best 18 points, while post-playerJazmaine Lewiscontributed 13 points and six rebounds in a season-high 23 minutes of action.
Iowa State posted four in double digits led by Joens’ 22-point effort. 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Lexy Donarski added 21 points for ISU, while 6’6″ transfer Stephanie Soares added 14 points and 16 rebounds. Soares also blocked four shots in her 30 minutes of play.
EXPLORING THE JAYHAWKS:
Standing at 11-1 for the first two plus months of the season, Kansas was one of the biggest upsets of the early Big 12 season. After returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 last season after finishing 21-10. KU’s Brandon Schneider was named Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2021-22, earning a four-year extension.
The Jayhawks return four starters and 11 players from last year’s roster, including Preseason All-Big 12 selection Holly Kersgieter and honorable mention selections Tiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin.
Led by Jackson, Kersgieter and Franklin, the Jayhakws started 10-0 and were the last remaining undefeated in the conference. After falling in triple OT at Nebraska, KU bounced back for an 80-65 win at Oklahoma State last Saturday. In that game, the Jayhawks overcame a heavy shooting night from Franklin shooting just 1-for-11 from the floor.
Jackson and Kersgieter picked up the slack, as the duo went a combined 17-of-30 off the floor. Jackson had 18 points and 19 rebounds (9 offensive), while Kersgieter scored 23 points. After her strong performance against the Cowgirls, Jackson was named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week.
Jackson has dominated this season so far, averaging 15.9 and 12.2 rebounds per game. In addition to her 18 and 19 game last week, Jackson also has games of 19 and 15 and 18 and 21. Franklin has a 14.6 average followed by Kersgieter’s 14.5.
NEXT ONE:
The Lady Raiders wrap up the two-game roadwing on Saturday when they travel to TCU. Tip from Fort Worth is scheduled for 5 p.m
