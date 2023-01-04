‘Hard to leave’: Ukrainian hockey players determined to preserve sport during war





EDMONTON Some Ukrainian hockey players who practice on the ice in Western Canada say that hockey is life. The Ukrainian national men’s team has been to the Prairies to prepare for the 2023 Winter World University Games that will begin next week in Lake Placid, NY. Due to intensified attacks on infrastructure during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the country experienced periods without electricity, heating or running water, preventing the under-25 team from training at home. The team has so far played against the Saskatchewan Huskies in Saskatoon and the Calgary Dinos. They were scheduled to play the Alberta Golden Bears in Edmonton on Tuesday and the Manitoba Bisons next Monday. Goalkeeper Dmytro Kubritskiy said it was difficult for many of his teammates to leave Ukraine to play. “It was hard to leave our families behind,” Kubritskiy told a news conference Tuesday at Rogers Arena, home of the National Hockey League’s Edmonton Oilers. “Some of our guys have weight on their souls.” He said the people on the team understand that it is important to them to advance the sport for their country. “For them it is an inspiration to continue fighting,” said Oleksandra Slatvytska, executive director of the Ukrainian Hockey Federation. “Hockey is inspiration for many of our citizens.” Slatvytska, whose husband is currently fighting in Ukraine, said arenas across the country are being used to store weapons and provide humanitarian aid during the war. All proceeds from ticket sales from the team’s games in Canada, as part of the “Hockey Can’t Stop Tour”, will go to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to rebuild arenas destroyed during the war and provide humanitarian aid . Olesia Luciw-Andryjowycz, the foundation’s executive director, said a hockey arena in Ukraine’s Donbas region was bombed on Monday. “Russia is trying to turn dark and cold into weapons against the people of Ukraine,” added Andriy Tovstiuk, a board member of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress. “The humanitarian crisis is very real,” said Tim Shipton, executive vice president of Oilers Entertainment Group. The Oilers have pledged the proceeds of the next 50/50 to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. Defender Andrii Grygoriev said that after difficult times in his home country, it is a big problem to be able to play in Canada. “We’re so excited,” Grygoriev said, adding that his favorite hockey players are Oilers captain Connor McDavid and defenseman Darnell Nurse. “I think Canada is the best country in the world for hockey.” This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 3, 2023. ___ This story was produced with the financial support of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship. Angela Amato, Canadian Press

