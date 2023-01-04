Sports
Wisconsin Football announces the hiring of Phil Longo and Mike Tressel
MADISON, Wis. Phil Longo and Mike Tressel, two experienced and accomplished collegiate coaches, have been hired to lead Wisconsin’s offensive and defensive units, respectively, UW head coach Luke Fickell announced Tuesday.
“I’m extremely excited for our players and our program to add Phil and Mike,” said Fickell. “I have built a relationship with Phil over the last six years and am happy to finally be able to work side by side with him. He is a very innovative and all round football coach. He is a great person and family man and really cares about his players.
“I’ve known Mike for 20 years and he’s a great coach and person. He has incredible experience, including a great background in the Big Ten. Coaching together for the past two years, I’ve been impressed with his ability to adapt, both as a coach on the field and to the culture of a program, we are fortunate to have both Phil and Mike on staff.”
Longo, a 33-year coaching veteran and offensive guru, joins the Badgers’ staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Longo arrives in Madison after holding the same position with North Carolina for the past four seasons. As offensive coordinator over the past 14 years, Longo’s teams have posted a 118-59 (.667) record, won six conference championships and made nine postseason appearances.
For the past four seasons, since the start of 2019 (Longo’s first in North Carolina), the Tar Heels led the ACC with 197.5 rushing yards per game and placed second in the conference with 102 rushing scores. By air, UNC’s offense led the ACC in passing yards (14,781), passing touchdowns (131), and passer rating (161.6) during Longo’s tenure. The Tar Heels produced five 1,000 yard rushers and five 1,000 yard receivers over the past four years.
Longo taught quarterback Drake Maye in 2022 and helped the freshman earn ACC Player of the Year and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year honors. He threw for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns against just seven interceptions, while also leading the Tar Heels in rushing yards (698). Over the past three seasons, UNC quarterback Sam Howell set 27 school records, including passing yards (10,283), passing TDs (92), passing efficiency (164.2), and total offense (11,292).
Before his stint with the Tar Heels, Longo developed two successful seasons with Ole Miss, producing top-20 units both years. In 2018, his offense ranked seventh nationally in yards per game (7.1), ninth in total offense (510.5 ypg), and fifth in passing offense (346.4). In 2017, the Rebels averaged 462.3 yards in total offense to rank second in the SEC and 18th nationally. The offense also produced the best passing game of the conference with 328.4 ypg (11th nationally).
“I’m excited to join Coach Fickell and his staff at Wisconsin,” said Longo. “The welcome from all over the state has been amazing. My wife Tanya and I are excited to settle in. Can’t wait to get started with our players and staff!”
Tressel, who led the Cincinnati defense for the past two seasons, joins the Badgers’ staff as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. Tressel has been on the staff of the Bearcats since 2020 after moving through the defensive coaching ranks at Michigan State from 2007-2019.
Cincinnati’s defense thrived under Tressel in his first season (2021), ranking fifth nationally in scoring defense (16.5) and No. 10 in total defense (318.4). The Bearcats also allowed only 4.5 yards per game to opposing players, which was the fourth fewest in the country. Then-Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner emerged as a star and was eventually selected as the No. 4 pick by the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Last season, UC was ranked 20the in the nation in scoring defense, 11e in the country in pass efficiency defense and 15e in tackles for loss. The Bearcats’ four defensive touchdowns tied for fourth in the nation.
At East Lansing, Tressel was Michigan State’s linebackers coach from 2007-19. Tressel added the co-defensive coordinator title for two seasons (2016-17) before becoming defensive coordinator for two seasons (2018-19), in addition to being the assistant head coach in 2019. He coached safeties in 2020, his last season in East Lansing.
During his time at MSU, Tressel coached 20 players who earned 35 All-Big Ten honors, along with eight All-Americans and two major award winners. He was nominated for the 2018 Broyles Award, which honors the best assistant coach in the country.
Known for building some of the best defenses in the country, Tressel helped coach the Spartans to the eventual FBS Top 10 ranking overall and hit defenses six times. MSU has also been among the top 10 in college football in defense scoring four times and was the FBS leader in defense rushing in 2014 and 2018.
“I am beyond excited to be joining the Wisconsin football family and look forward to continuing the tradition of elite defense here in Madison,” said Tressel. “This is a program I’ve always admired and it’s great to be back in the Big Ten. I’m very excited to be working here with the great young men. They’ve already shown me that they have a great work ethic, intelligence and skill.”
Welcome to Madison, @CoachPhillLongo!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/220dQujbcy
Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 4, 2023
Welcome to Madison, @CoachMikeTress!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/VUlHRlUOJo
Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 3, 2023
|years
|History of Longo Coaching
|1996-1999
|Parsippany Hills HS (NJ)
|2000-2001
|William Paterson (AHC/OC)
|2002-2003
|La Salle (AHC/OC)
|2004-2005
|The room
|2006-2007
|Minnesota Duluth (OC)
|2008-2009
|Southern Illinois (OC)
|2010
|State of Youngstown (WR/RC)
|2011
|Slippery Rock (WR)
|2012
|Slippery Rock (OC/QB)
|2014-2016
|Sam Houston State (OC/QB)
|2017-2018
|Ole Miss (OC/QB)
|2019-2022
|North Carolina (OC/QB)
|2023-present
|Wisconsin (OC/QB)
|years
|History of Tressel Coaching
|1996-1997
|South Dakota (GA)
|1998-2000
|Wartburg (OL)
|2001
|Wartburg (OC/QB)
|2002-2003
|State of Ohio (GA)
|2004-2006
|Cincinnati (LB/ST)
|2007-2014
|State of Michigan (LB/ST)
|2015-2017
|State of Michigan (co-DC/LB)
|2018-2019
|State of Michigan (DC/LB)
|2020
|State of Michigan (S)
|2021-2022
|Cincinnati (DC/LB)
|2023-present
|Wisconsin (DC/LB)
|
Sources
2/ https://uwbadgers.com/news/2023/1/3/football-wisconsin-football-announces-the-hiring-of-phil-longo-and-mike-tressel.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
