Sports
When Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses during Monday Night Football, media reacts
More coverage: Al Tompkins advises journalists on the possible causes and diagnoses of Damar Hamlin’s injury, NFL protocols and fan reactions.
The scene was as gruesome as it was unprecedented. In the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on a tackle.
Unfortunately, seeing a player lying on the field is not unknown in football. But this time was different. This time you could tell right away that it was more serious. You could tell by how quickly medical personnel rushed to help Hamlin. You could tell by the shocked and frightened faces of the players on the field.
Then came the grim and almost unbelievable news that Hamlin was resuscitated on the pitch for nearly nine minutes before being taken to hospital by ambulance. Reports late Monday night were that Hamlin was in a critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.
WCPO-TV in Cincinnati tweeted that, according to Hamlin’s representatives, his vital signs had returned to normal and doctors were taking steps to run a breathing tube down his throat.
The game was initially temporarily suspended with reports that it could go ahead on Monday night. Just over an hour later, tonight’s game was postponed.
ESPN’s coverage of the events was responsible yet clumsy, especially since information was initially so sparse and the situation so critical. Game announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, along with sideline reporter Lisa Salters, kept strictly to the facts of what they saw and heard in the stadium.
Back in the New York studio, host Suzy Kolber, football analyst Booger McFarland and NFL insider Adam Schefter could only try to describe the emotions of watching a player collapse on the field and, reportedly, begin to fight for his life. .
But without some concrete information, the broadcasters could not say much.
Everyone on ESPN spoke in hushed tones and called for the game to be canceled. Kolber was especially vocal about the game having to be postponed for one night. Otherwise, the ESPN stations would only be able to repeat things like: There are no words for it and there really isn’t anything we can say right now. The whole time they all prayed.
ESPN generally showed restraint by not constantly showing the video of Hamlin colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up for a moment, straightened his facemask, then staggered back. He lay seemingly motionless as paramedics reportedly cut open his uniform to begin CPR. Partly because players surrounded Hamlin, and partly because ESPN didn’t zoom in on what was happening, viewers didn’t see any medical personnel at work on Hamlin. For the next 10 minutes or so, ESPN gave viewers updates, but also (sensibly) kept going to commercials.
In between the long commercial breaks, there were terrifying scenes of Bills players sobbing uncontrollably and hugging each other.
After the game was called off around 10:01 p.m. Eastern, or about 1 hour and 6 minutes after Hamlin collapsed, ESPN turned the coverage over to SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt. At that point, Salters, at times emotionally, gave an excellent account of what happened immediately after the incident.
Then Salters described the scene outside the dressing rooms as the game. Salters’ coverage from the stadium was fantastic, as was Van Pelt’s interview with ESPN analyst and former NFL player Ryan Clark. Normally Clark is there on Monday night to dissect the game. But on this particular Monday night, Clark gave a respectful, informative, insightful and at times passionate look at what the players and coaches went through as they watched one of them in serious condition.
Clark, like everyone else, agreed that the game should be stopped. And he’s not sure when football should resume.
To see a man become really lifeless. Clark told Van Pelt. We’ve seen people get knocked out, we’ve seen bad hits. This was even different. The NFL is a big company. And the NFL needs to keep doing business. And the NFL must continue to entertain. But if the NFL isn’t sending someone to these locker rooms, if the NFL isn’t flying people over to Cincinnati or Buffalo or wherever they’re going right now, they’re missing the point. It’s about making sure these guys are okay and then you can play football. What matters is Damar Hamlin.
Van Pelt handled the coverage after the game well.
All in all, ESPN went from covering a game to breaking the news. It went from a sports story to a news story, and ESPN’s coverage was important and valuable.
Also note that cable news outlets CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News all covered the story extensively, with people versed in sports commenting. CNN had USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan and broadcaster Bob Costas, Fox News had veteran broadcaster Jim Gray, and MSNBC interviewed longtime sports columnists William Rhoden (New York Times, Andscape) and Kevin Blackistone (Washington Post). MSNBC also interviewed medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta. Other networks also enlisted medical experts, including CNN with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
In Buffalo, the local paper, The Buffalo News, ran the breaking news headline: Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field; game suspended.
Local TV stations in Buffalo also led with the story. On its website, Fox29 had the headline of Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on the field after injury against Bengals. It featured a haunting photo of Bills star quarterback Josh Allen with his face in his hands.
The New York Times sent out a breaking news alert to subscribers, and the Washington Posts website prominently featured the latest news.
This story has been updated with TV networks interviewing medical experts during their coverage.
