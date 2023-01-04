Sports
Bedard sets 5 records, places OT winner and leads Canada to junior semi-finals
Connor Bedard let an opponent miss.
And another. And another.
The stunning 17-year-old then calmly slid the puck home to unleash wild celebrations and send his country to the semi-finals of the Junior Hockey World Cup.
Bedard scored in a brilliant, stunning individual effort at 5:17 overtime on Monday as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3.
WATCH l Bedard scores OT winner in historic performance:
The extraordinary talent made his way past three Slovaks before scoring his eighth goal of the event to blast off the roof of a red-clad Scotiabank Center in Halifax.
“I always want the puck,” said Bedard. “It’s still hockey, I’m still doing what I love. The moment is great. But I made the same move, I did the same shot I made a million times in my basement during practice, only on the ice.
“I’m playing hockey there.”
On an absolutely astonishing level.
“I sort of advocate for it,” Canadian defenseman Brandt Clarke said of the OT highlight series. “But I see him burn the first man, see him burn the second man, see him burn the third man and then move to the backhand on the keeper.
Bedard also scored early in the first, setting four records in the process before adding an assist on Canada’s second goal to set another national record.
“It’s hard to describe what he means to our team,” said goalkeeper Thomas Milic, who made 24 saves, including some huge stops to keep his team alive. “It’s almost like he’s pressing random buttons on the Xbox controller and coming up with some of these dangles. You never know what he’s going to do next. He never ceases to surprise.”
“I think [Bedard’s]from another world,” said Slovak captain Simon Nemec.
Dylan Guenther and Zack Ostapchuk provided the remainder of the offense for the Canadians, who will meet the United States at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday after the Americans beat Germany 11-1 on Monday.
WATCH IBedard sets 3 Canadian records with 1 goal:
Libor Nemec, with two, and Robert Baco answered for Slovakia, who got 53 stops from Adam Gajan.
“Great game played,” said Simon Nemec. “Best game of the tournament.”
The Czech Republic beat Switzerland 9-1 to set up the other semi-final against Sweden on Wednesday at 2:30 PM ET. The Swedes beat Finland 3-2 and open the game on Monday.
I thought it went in. I was about to cry on the couch… I was so scared. Canadian striker Connor Bedard on Slovakia scoring late in regulation
With Simon Nemec out in the box for a cross-check on Bedard late in the third inning, Shane Wright hit the crossbar in overtime on a shot that went out of Gajan’s path.
Milic then made a great glove stop on Servac Petrovsky to keep his team alive before Bedard added his name to Canada’s world junior lore.
The presumed top pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Bedard opened the scoring just over six minutes into the first inning on a breakout after Slovak defenseman Pavol Funtek flipped the puck.
That pushed the center for Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats past Eric Lindros for top stop on Canada’s all-time list with 34 points in the men’s under-20 event.
The North Vancouver, BC product has also passed Jordan Eberle for most combined world junior goals by a Canadian with 16.
Canada went up 2-0 on a power play with five minutes left in the second as Bedard found Othmann, who in turn fed a falling Guenther.
‘I want another gold medal’
Bedard set a new record for most points by a Canadian in a single tournament with 21, owns the national score with 13 assists in a single event, and passed Jaromir Jagr for most points by a player 18 or under.
“I’m not focused on personal success here,” said Bedard, who topped the podium with Canada in the summer. “I want another gold medal, and that’s all I want.”
WATCH lBedard among Canada’s best youth players in the world ever:
The Slovaks came off the mat and responded to a power play of their own when Nemec tapped in a punt shot.
Canada restored its two-goal lead just over three minutes later when Ostapchuk blasted past Gajan’s blocker at a 3-on-1 break.
But Slovakia got back to within one as Peter Repcik showed great patience to find Baco for his second.
Canada hit two posts early in the third period before Milic made an incredible stop on a mad scramble by Adam Sykora, shooting out a toad before Canadian defenseman Tyson Hinds stopped the follow-up attempt with his glove.
“Incredible atmosphere,” said Milic. “Bit of a rollercoaster.”
But Nemec scored his second of the game moments later with less than nine minutes left on Milic’s doorstep after an ice formation to make it 3-3.
Bedard had a great opportunity to give Canada the lead late in the third inning, but Funtek blocked his effort.
Ultimately, however, the phenomenon would not be denied.
“That’s what he does,” Wright said. “Stepped up when needed. Great player, great game.”
And it’s the turn of the Americans.
“What’s even better? What more do you want?” Bedard said about the delicious matchup. “Something that everyone in the country, everyone on the continent will be pretty excited about.
“There is no better situation.”
There is also no one better than Bedard.
LOOK | Bedard shines against Sweden to close the preliminary round:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/canada-slovakia-world-juniors-recap-jan-2-1.6701779
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bedard sets 5 records, places OT winner and leads Canada to junior semi-finals
- When Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses during Monday Night Football, media reacts
- Japan Stock Exchange | West Virginia Business News
- NU professors named National Academy of Inventors Fellows
- Wisconsin Football announces the hiring of Phil Longo and Mike Tressel
- US Soccer Says USMNT Head Coach Gregg BerhalterExBulletin
- Pasadena-based solar technology company Heliogen receives notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange – Pasadena Now
- ‘Hard to leave’: Ukrainian hockey players determined to preserve sport during war
- Locksley Announces Addition of Six Transfers to Maryland Football
- BRIEF-Qingdao Holdings International Says Application Has Been Made to Stock Exchange to Resume Trading
- New LG laptop has a hidden touchpad that glows under your fingers
- China criticizes Covid travel restrictions and warns of retaliation – BBC News