MVB ranked No. 2 in AVCA Coaches Poll





The UCLA men’s volleyball team is ranked second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division I-II Top-15 Pre-Season Poll released Tuesday. Trainer John Speraw ‘s Bruins posted an overall record of 22-5 and advanced to the national semifinals a year ago after finishing first in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation regular season race. This marks the fourth time in the past five years that the Bruins have been voted No. 2 in the AVCA pre-season poll, including in 2022, 2020 and 2019. UCLA got one first-place finish in this week’s poll, while two-time defending national champion Hawaiʻi received the remaining 21 votes for first place. Eleven of the AVCA’s Top 15-ranked teams appear on the Bruins’ 2023 schedule and will meet the Bruins in a total of 19 games this season. The ranked matchups included home games against No. 15 Princeton (January 14), No. 7 UC Santa Barbara (January 20), No. 3 Long Beach State (February 9), No. 8 UC Irvine (February 26). ), No. 10 USC (April 6), and No. 5 Pepperdine (April 15). Along the way, UCLA will face No. 1 Hawaiʻi (March 11) and also No. 7 UC Santa Barbara (January 7), No. 13 Ohio State (February 3), No. 4 Penn State (February 4 and 9 March), No. 3 Long Beach State (February 10), No. 8 UC Irvine (February 24), No. 9 Stanford (March 17 and 18), No. 11 Grand Canyon (March 31 and April 1), No. 10 USC (April 8), No. 5 Pepperdine (April 13) on the way. The Bruins open the 2023 season on Thursday at the UC Santa Barbara Asics Tournament with games against CSUN (January 5), UC San Diego (January 6) and the host team (January 7). UCLA’s first home game is scheduled for January 14 against No. 15 Princeton, which advanced to last season’s NCAA Tournament. The 2023 NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship will be hosted this season on May 4-6 by George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. 2023 AVCA Preseason Men’s Volleyball Poll

RankSchool (votes for first place) – Points 1. Hawai’i (21 votes for first place) 328 points

2.UCLA(1)295

3. Long Beach State 284

4. Penn State 254

5. Pepperdine 216

6. Balstat 198

7. U.C. Santa Barbara 187

8. U.C. Irvine 161

9. Stanford 156

10. U.S.C. 133

11.Grand Canyon 118

12. Loyola-Chicago 106

13. State of Ohio 72

14. Lewis 47

15. Princeton 29 Also receives votes on at least two ballots: NJIT 22, BYU 12,

CSUN 9, UC San Diego 8, Purdue Fort Wayne 2

