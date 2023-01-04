What happened to Damar Hamlin? Father of deceased footballer talks about cardiac arrest – NECN





As the family of collapsed Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin asks for prayer, people in Massachusetts, including the father of a high school football player who died during a game in 2010, offer their condolences. John Ellsessar’s son Michael, a standout athlete and footballer from Sutton, collapsed on the field after a blow to the chest on November 15, 2010. He was 16. The teenager’s father said on Tuesday that what happened 10 minutes after the Bills-Bengals game on “Monday Night Football” was similar. In that incident, Hamlin made a tackle, got up, then slumped back onto the field, suffering what the Bills later identified as cardiac arrest. Umpires immediately stopped play, while the Bills and Bengals players looked on in shock, some in tears, as Hamlin’s serious condition became apparent. Trainers and medical personnel surrounded him and gave him CPR on the field for about 10 minutes before an ambulance took the 24-year-old to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. John Ellsessar has a tragic experience of cardiac arrest killed both his son Michael and a younger son, Timto a “cardiac event” while swimming five years later. John Ellsessar mourns the loss of his son, Tim, believed to have died of a heart problem while boating, five years after the death of his other son, Michael, who died of cardiac arrest while playing football. “HEART ARREST is like unplugging – you’re down and out, losing about 10% of your life for every minute you unplug – while CPR keeps the blood pumping – it’s the AED that shock will deliver to get your heart going again and basically plug you back in where you will hopefully reboot and survive. Time will tell on the state of recovery,” Elsessar said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Ellsessar added: “Me and my family are praying for the Hamlin family and all those affected by this traumatic event.” Many more people in Massachusetts also sent prayers, including many on the New England Patriotsthe organizers of the Boston Marathon and Governor Charlie Baker, who plans lead the NCAA later this year. Sport brings our community together like no other and helps unite us against challenges. Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills and the entire Buffalo community https://t.co/Pv4Zg0Y8u2 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) January 3, 2023 Damar Hamlin needs your hopes and your prayers. Please give them to him. He is so much more than just a great football player. He never forgot where he came from and he always pays it forward. https://t.co/9iHTWZZFyc — Charlie Bakker (@CharlieBakerMA) January 3, 2023 Hamlin’s family had released a statement on Tuesday in which they “express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this difficult time,” asking: “Please keep Damar in your prayers.” The statement said the family would provide updates when they become available. While the cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has yet to be revealed, Dr. Christopher Madias, a cardiologist and the director of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center, said it could be commotio cordis, “a blunt blow to the chest wall the one about the heart that causes sudden cardiac arrest.” While he doesn’t treat Hamlin, Madias said it’s encouraging that the Bills report restored Hamlin’s heartbeat on the field. “Recognizing that he is in cardiac arrest, starting early effective CPR and early defibrillation is critical in these scenarios to give him the best chance of survival,” he said. The Patriots will play the Bills on Sunday, but it’s unclear at this point how that game might be affected.

