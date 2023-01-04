Duke seventh in Nike/USA Lacrosse Preseason Poll





DURHAM The Duke men’s lacrosse team enters the 2023 season ranked seventh in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Men’s Preseason Top 20, as announced by USA Lacrosse Magazine Tuesday. Virginia lands at number 1 in the poll. Reigning NCAA champion Maryland is second, while Georgetown, Cornell and Princeton, respectively, round out the top five. Notre Dame edged the Blue Devils for the number 6 spot. North Carolina is 17th with the ACC teams represented. Duke will play seven of the top 20 during the regular season, including three in the top 10. The Blue Devils enter the 2023 campaign after an 11-6 record in 2022. Duke returns three of his top five scorers, including top junior producers Brennan O’Neill and senior captain Dyson Williams . Overall, the Blue Devils have returned 64 percent of their scoring from a season ago. Both O’Neill and Williams are well on their way to scoring their 100th career goals, with 98 and 91 goals respectively. Defensively, captains Kenny Brewer , Tyler Carpenter and Wilson Stephenson will redirect the effort around the fold again. Brower and Carpenter both clinched USILA All-America and All-ACC honors last season by helping league-second Duke in scoring defense. All three were in the top 10 of the ACC in caused revenue. Junior Jake Naso returns to the throw-in spot for the Blue Devils. Naso won nearly 60 percent of his career face-offs and will be bolstered by the addition of graduate student transfers Jamie Zisi from Penn. Zusi was honorable mention All-Ivy in 2022. Graduate student goalkeeper Andrew Bonafede is the most experienced goaltender returning for the Blue Devils. He played in 22 career games and a sports average of 9.47 goals. Duke opens the 2023 campaign on February 4 against Bellarmine at noon at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils’ first top 20 opponent is No. 13 Denver on February 17. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s lacrosse by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/1/3/DukeMLAX”. #Good week

