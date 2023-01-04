Football fans want ESPN employee fired this week – AthlonSports.com





The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has been largely uplifting. Fans and players from all over the NFL have been praying and sending good wishes to Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, a toy campaign organized by Hamlin has gone viral, with nearly $5 million donated to the cause as of Monday night. Unfortunately, in the wake of Hamlin’s state of emergency, there have been some sports talk personalities making headlines for all the wrong reasons. One is ESPN’s Bart Scott. The former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets linebacker has been crushed over a comment he made on First Take Tuesday morning. Speaking to Stephen A. Smith, Scott insinuated that Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins bore some responsibility for what happened to Hamlin. Hamlin tackled Higgins seconds before collapsing on the turf. Scott alleged that Higgins lowered his head into Hamlin’s chest in a move that should have been considered illegal. “Just before the tackle, he drops his helmet and throws his body in [Hamlin’s] chest,” Scott said of Higgins. “He gets up because he thinks he has to chase Tee Higgins into a corner to make a tackle, so he didn’t expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him. “It’s one of those things where a lot of times you’re sitting as a linebacker, the running back comes through the hole and he knows there’s going to be contact, so he lowers his helmet and you can’t get under him, so he’s your chest is bare .They’ve taken that out of the game, but they’re not really regulating it as much as possible. I expect the league to be a lot more vigilant there.” Scott’s statement has since gone viral on social media and has angered viewers, so much so that many are demanding he be fired from ESPN. “Bart Scott needs to be fired!” one fan tweeted. “How can he blame Tee Higgins for this, it was a fair tackle. The player must feel awful right now and you say he did it on purpose. Nobody plays the game to almost kill a player! “ Dozens of others tweeted similar sentiments. Higgins has since tweeted his support for Hamlin and his family. Scott isn’t the only talk show personality to find himself in hot water on Tuesday. Skip Bayless, the co-host of “Undisputed” on Fox Sports, apologized Monday for a tweet questioning how the NFL could postpone a game with such important postseason ramifications. Scott, who retired from the NFL after the 2012 season, has worked in broadcasting since 2014, at both CBS and ESPN.

