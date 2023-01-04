Ryan Merkley requests trade with San Jose Sharks





The San Jose Sharks have made a former top contender Ryan Merkley available according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, after the young defender recently requested a trade. Merkley, 22, is in the final season of his entry-level contract, is still waiver-exempt and will be a restricted free agent this summer with no arbitration rights. Selected 21st overall in 2018, the OHL star had a brilliant offensive profile, but there were several question marks over his defensive skills and effort. Some believed that Merkley was unwilling to “play the right way” for his own cause, a problem that has haunted him all the way to the professional level. Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group points out that Merkley was benched for part of the San Jose Barracuda game on December 27. The AHL club is where he has spent this entire season, scoring 14 points in 30 games so far. That follows a 2021-22 campaign in which Merkley made his NHL debut, playing 39 games for the Sharks, averaging just over 15 minutes per night. He scored six points, which is where his career total stands, as he is now looking elsewhere for a fresh start. Make no mistake, Merkley still has elite game play from the offensive blueline. The right wing forward can find passing seams that few others even consider. Unfortunately, many of those jobs are also risky on a pro level, and his play off the puck leaves a lot to be desired. Any acquiring team would need a plan to best develop Merkley into an NHL acquisition as he is currently just a fringe player with serious holes in his game. Seravalli doesn’t suggest a price tag for the disgruntled defender, but one would have to assume his value is at an all-time low.

