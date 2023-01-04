Kentucky to hold off LSU on Tuesday – UK Athletics





After Kentucky’s victory over Louisville on Saturday, British head coach John Calipari spoke about how he wanted his team to be more thoughtful. That didn’t necessarily mean slower, it just meant you had to intentionally get good shots. Another part of being intentional is passing the ball well. That’s something the Cats did really well on Tuesday night when Kentucky hung on late to beat LSU 74-71 at Rupp Arena. How well did the Cats pass the ball? UK had 15 assists on the first 23 field goals and the Cats averaged 1,463 points per possession over 30 minutes. The Cats finished with 18 assists on 28 baskets made and averaged 1,345 points per possession for the game. Five of the seven players who played many minutes for the Cats provided assists in Tuesday’s victory. Three of them (Sahvir Wheeler, Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin) had at least three assists. Defensive National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe took advantage of many of his teammates’ fine passes. Tshiebwe made seven of nine from the floor on his way to 19 points in the game. And in what should come as no surprise, Tshiebwe had 16 rebounds to give him his eighth double-double of the season and 48e of his student career. Jacob Toppin followed up his top-level performance against Louisville on Tuesday with another strong game. The senior had 21 points on nine of 13 shots from the floor. The Cats played Tuesday’s game with a short bench as both CJ Fredrick and Lance Ware were out of the lineup due to injuries. But the seven players who came into play each contributed something to the win. Wheeler thinks the short bench helps the team build some chemistry. Hell yes. A lot of it has representatives in the field as well,” Wheeler said. “We scrimped a lot more, we scrimped yesterday, the day before the game and we did the same thing against Louisville to build continuity with each other to keep finding chemistry, find what works, keep building execution and knowing what it takes to win. Definitely starting to see some good things in how things went with the launch of the games. Kentucky returns to action on Saturday, facing Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on ESPN.

