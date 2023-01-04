Cricket: Unlikely heroes shine for Black Caps with stunning last wicket score against Pakistan





New Zealand’s Matt Henry, left, and Ajaz Patel put up 104 for the last wicket. Photo / AP

Two unlikely heroes with the bat then became more expected contributors with the ball as the Black Caps finished day two of the second test against Pakistan in a solid position. Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel added 104 for the last wicket to save blushing on day one from the Black Caps, who had fallen from 234-1 to 309-6 by stumps, and then worked their way into early day two 345-9 . 51 from Tom Blundell had anchored partnerships of 30 with Ish Sodhi and 31 with Tim Southee, but when he got the first pitch bowled after a drink on day two, New Zealand were on their last pairing and well behind the 400 score opening batsman Devon Conway had labeled it as respectable. However, both Henry and Patel recorded their highest Test scores, with Henry not firing 68 and Patel 35 to see the Black Caps out to 449 all, while Pakistan reached 154-3 by stumps in reply. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Henry was the early aggressor with some fine shots, while Patel joined in with some aggressive strokeplay of his own as Pakistan suffered the humiliation of not taking a wicket in the extra 30 minutes provided to extend a session when a team took nine wickets has a backlog. After 24.5 overs Patel eventually departed, with the stand the second largest of the innings as New Zealand had three century stands (first wicket, second wicket and 10th wicket) but no partnerships greater than 31 in a parabola in between innings. Patel and Henry then combined for the first wicket in Pakistan’s chase, when Abdullah Shafique attempted to draw a short ball from Henry, but Patel could only single out on the square leg boundary. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. It was another curiously aggressive start from Pakistan, with Shan Masood hitting Patel for three fours in four balls before making a fifth ball a short and wide offer – straight to point to go off for 20 from 10 and bring his team back to 56-2. A third wicket fell before the century, taking out super skipper Babar Azam in a disastrous effort, with him and Imam-ul-Haq ending up on the same side as they attempted a third run, with the Imam seemingly at fault but still protesting to his captain. Babar had looked excellent reaching 24, and New Zealand should have had a fourth wicket before stumping when Saud Shakeel set Michael Bracewell to nil, but Blundell couldn’t hold it back. After 42 balls, Shakeel finally got off target to finish on 13 from 75 balls at stumps, with Imam on 74, one player looking to make the most of a second chance, and one conceding to avoid the wrath of his skipper.

