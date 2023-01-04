Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with ‘double whammy’ of breast, throat cancer





Martina Navratilova, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has been diagnosed with two cancers, she revealed totennis.comin an article published Monday. The 66-year-old said doctors had diagnosed her with stage 1 throat cancer as well as an unrelated form of breast cancer. “This double blow is serious, but still repairable, and I hope for a favorable outcome,” she told the outlet. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I fight with everyone [I’ve] got.” Navratilova said she first noticed a sign of cancer during the Women’s Tennis Association finals in Fort Worth, Texas, last November. There she noticed that a lymph node in her neck was enlarged, and when it didn’t shrink on its own, she had a biopsy done. She was diagnosed with stage 1 throat cancer due to human papillomavirus or HPV. HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection that is thought to cause about70%of oropharyngeal cancers in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Navratilova told Tennis.com that doctors have issued a strong prognosis and she will begin treatment this month. This is not Navratilova’s first battle with cancer. She waspreviously diagnosedwith a non-invasive form of breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ, or DCIS, in February 2010 after a routine mammogram. This form of breast cancer, also known asstage 0 breast cancermakes up about 1 in 5 new breast cancer diagnoses, according to the American Cancer Society, which says “almost all women” can be cured with this diagnosis. She underwent a lumpectomy and six weeks of radiation after that diagnosis and announced later that year that she was “cancer free.” Since the Open Era began in 1968, Navratilova has won more singles, doubles and matches than any male or female tennis player, according to theInternational Tennis Hall of Famewho said she “flattened and mowed down opponents in historic proportions”. Born in Czechoslovakia, she became a US citizen in 1981 and has been a major title holder since 1975, when she won the French Open in doubles. She has been named “Tour Player of the Year” seven times by the Women’s Tennis Association and ranked as one of the top athletes of specific years and of the century by various news and sports organizations. First published January 2, 2023 / 12:08 am 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

