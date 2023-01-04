Sports
“It’s Okay, It’s Not Over Yet” How Manika Batra Went From A Skinny Spot To A Career-High World Ranking
After weathering a tough season with an unforgettable performance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and subsequent National Games, India’s top paddler Manika Batra stunned the world last year with a bronze medal-winning effort at last year’s Asian Cup.
Considered one of the toughest tournaments in the world of table tennis, the Asian Cup sees participation from some of the strongest players in the world.
This performance also saw her rise to a career-best world ranking of 35 in the first ITTF world ranking for the year 2023 released on Tuesday. This is the highest rank an Indian woman has ever achieved in women’s singles in this sport.
“It was a very tough tournament. Beating players who are in the top 10-20 in the world is not easy. I had a lot of confidence and a positive attitude throughout the competition. Very happy and proud of what I was able to achieve ,” Manika Batra told The Bridge.
The 27-year-old revealed that it took her some time to come to terms with what she achieved at the continental event in November.
“I had never won a medal at such a level. I played like a fighter all the time. After the bronze medal game, it took me a while to sink in. But after I left the track, it was back to normal.” she laughed.
However, the Delhi girl was quick to point out that her best is yet to come.
“I was back in the state I was in Everything that happened, everything must be won for India (I haven’t achieved anything yet, there is still a lot more to gain for India),’ she stated.
“It’s Okay, It’s Not Over Yet”
The period before the Asian Cup was tough for Manika Batra. It was a year of some mediocre performances before she managed to turn it around in Bangkok.
“I always feel like it’s not over for me. That has helped me to continue in life and in the sport,” she said.
“When the results weren’t going my way, I kept telling myself it was okay and it wasn’t over. I kept affirming positively that I should just enjoy the game like I did when I was a kid,” she added up to it.
Batra insisted that she continued to work hard during that period, but during competitions things just didn’t go the way she wanted.
“I worked with the same intensity during this period. But sometimes it takes time for the process to kick in. I trained hard and trained well, but nothing translated into results,” she said.
“It was frustrating, but you have to understand that an athlete’s life goes through such ups and downs. You just can’t keep winning all the time, it’s about how you deal with the losses.”
The world number 35 feels she has put the hard times behind her with her performance at the Asian Cup.
“You’re going to lose games sometimes. It can get hard to get out of that loop. But you just have to keep going and don’t give up. I feel like I got over my bad phase,” she said.
Criticism brings out the best in me
No athlete in the world can escape criticism from fans, pundits or pundits in this age of social media. Manika Batra has always known this, but she was subject to it more than ever in 2022.
“To be honest, I don’t always pay attention. Sometimes you stumble over what people write or say, but criticism has always brought out the best in me. I try to get the positive out of it,” she said of how she handles criticism .
“Just like winning or losing, this too will keep happening. It’s never going to be a smooth ride. You’re going to have well-wishers who want you to do well and see you grow, and there’s also going to be people who will criticize you because it not going well,” she added.
However, the paddler believes that athletes sometimes need criticism to push themselves to the next level.
“It’s okay to criticize, but you also need to understand what players go through. Don’t judge an athlete by just one or two tournaments, and if you criticize, be the first to cheer when we achieve something for us.” the country,” she said.
“Family Matters”
Whatever you’re going through in life, you need someone to lean on to help you improve your perspective; to let you know you’re in it together. For Manika Batra, it was her family.
“My journey in table tennis would not be complete without them. My mother, brother, sisters and even my grandparents were always there. They have gathered around me since my childhood,” she said.
“You need someone to fall back on. Not only when you’re sad and things aren’t going your way, but also when you’re winning. Having family is important and I’m thankful to God they were there for me” said Batra. with a wide grin.
“Table tennis is growing in India”
Table tennis has grown tremendously in India in recent years. The country has produced some very talented players, some of whom are still playing in the age circuit.
“I am very happy with the progress table tennis has made in India, especially after 2018. We have some very talented young players coming up. Players like Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula are doing well at the top level,” said Batra.
But it’s not just in court that India is emerging as a force in table tennis, Manika Batra believes. The popularity of the sport among the masses has also increased, she says.
“Recently I was at the airport when a man in his fifties walked up to me. He said that people think table tennis is just a recreational game, but he said he realized that is not the case. He said that most people play table tennis because doctor’s advice play, because someone’s sugar is high is someone’s cough and health problem (because someone has a high sugar content, someone has another health problem),’ Batra said.
“I think people are realizing that table tennis is not an easy sport, they are willing to accept it and enjoy it. The mindset of society is obviously changing and I couldn’t be happier because it wasn’t very positive when I started she signed. from.
