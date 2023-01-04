Harris posts Career Night to lead No. 3 Kansas to 75-72 Victory – Kansas Jayhawks





LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) KJ Adams Jr. scored the last of his 14 points on a breakaway dunk with 7 seconds remaining, and No. 3 Kansas battled Texas Tech 75-72 on Tuesday night, ending the Red Raiders’ 29-game winning streak. Texas Tech failed to produce a shot on the last possession when Pop Isaacs lost the ball on a drive after contact in the key. The Jayhawks came up with the loose ball and set the stage for Adam’s dunk as defending champion Kansas won its seventh consecutive game. We didn’t have much left, Kansas coach Bill Self said after a second down-to-the-wire Big 12 game. If it had gone into overtime it probably wouldn’t have been good for us today. We played well. Anytime you score 75 points along the way, that’s a good thing, especially against a team that guards like Texas Tech. Dajuan Harris Jr. scored a career-high 18 points for the Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), who had rallied to beat Oklahoma State 69-67 on Saturday. Jalen Wilson had 16 points and Gradey Dick scored 11. Kevin Obanor scored 26 points for Texas Tech, which had not lost at home since dropping to West Virginia in February 2021. Isaacs added 18 points. There was a lot of contact, but that’s a good refereeing team, Red Raiders coach Mark Adams said of the last series. We were hoping to get that call, but the guys played their hearts out tonight and they really responded in the second half. The Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2) trailed 67-57 with seven minutes left, but came within 71-70 on Lamar Washington’s layup with 1:43 left. Texas Tech trailed 73-72 in the final minute when Isaac’s turnover set off Adam’s strike. Give them credit. They took pictures tonight, Self said. Kansas put on a strong offensive wave toward the end of the first half, beating Texas Tech 11-2 in the final four minutes and taking a 43-36 lead going into the break. Adams scored the wave with eight points, capped by a 10-footer in the course. The most positive thing about tonight was that we had a great crowd and the guys responded to the crowd, said Mark Adams. They also responded to Kansas and played well, especially in the second half, and we can build on that. BIG PHOTO Kansas: Harris connected on all five of his 3-point attempts, making up nearly half of the Jayhawks total of 11. Texas Tech: Coach Mark Adams suffered his first home loss with the Red Raiders. NEXT ONE Kansas: Saturday in West Virginia. Texas Tech: Hosting Oklahoma on Saturday.

