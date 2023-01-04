Sydney weather, rain updates, poor light, forecast, Matt Renshaw gets Covid

Australia build to a strong first innings total in the third Test at the SCG with Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja dominating South Africa on the first day after bad light stopped play

Australia won the toss and are 1-136 with Usman Khawaja (50) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) in the fold.

Poor lighting stopped play at 2:18 PM, but finally resumed at 4:45 PM, while play can continue until 7:00 PM.

Watch Australia v South Africa. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

MATCH CENTER: Australia vs South Africa, live scoreboard, stats, video

I DON’T UNDERSTAND: Greats smoke over soft rule as Sydney Test cruel by cricket farce

Aussie anthem mystery solved as Renshaw tests positive for Covid on test reminder day

Drama struck in the 40th over when Labuschagne took the ball to first slip where Simon Harmer claimed a low fly.

Play was allowed to continue as South Africa bowled spin from both sides, but captain Dean Elgar refused.

Kerry OKeeffe said it was strange that Eglar refused to bring his spinners.

I thought Harmer was most likely to take a wicket. Usman Khawaja, some left-handers are coming; Head, Renshaw, Carey, he said.

It was a chance to get Australia up and running and out. And he said no, I went bowling the faster men, well go away.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Junior backs HUGE smokey for Indian Tour | 01:53

Just before bad light was called, the Proteas were confident in the catch, but the umpires remained unsure and eventually revised the decision with the soft signal from out.

But after a lengthy video review, the third umpire overturned the on-pitch decision in a rare call, believing there was compelling evidence that the ball had hit the ground.

The South Africans looked angry at the decision as captain Dean Elgar appeared to ask the referee on the pitch for an explanation.

The Fox Cricket commentary team did not see enough convincing evidence to overturn the soft signal on the pitch.

That could go either way, let’s face it, said Mark Waugh on Fox Cricket. It was hard to tell. I thought it looked likely from the front, but there was plenty of doubt from the side.

They could consider themselves a little unhappy with the South Africans.

It looks good live, that catch. Live they often do… that’s probably why Paul Reiffel gave the soft signal as off.

I think it’s a real 50-50 call.

Adam Gilchrist weighed in, saying, “I’m not convinced I’ve seen with certainty that decision can swing the other way.”

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Renshaw anthem mystery explained | 00:58

Earlier, Khawaja was handed lbw when he tried to turn over Simon Harmer with the first ball he got after lunch. The southpaw judged the call a success, with Snicko revealing that the ball hit his glove first.

Australia then set foot on the ground with Labuschagne and Khawaja punishing the Proteas after lunch with Maharaj bowling most overs, while Harmer was left for Rabada.

That decision shocked Mark Waugh, who said: “I’m amazed at the captain’s armband.”

I can’t believe Harmer is out and Maharaj is still active.

I don’t understand the tactic. I thought Harmer looked good. He got some drift, some spin. He’s been taken away. Maharaj was not looking forward to getting a wicket and he is still bowling.

Shaun Pollock said he would have continued with Harmer and bowled Anrich Nortje after lunch.

The Proteas took just one wicket in the opening session. David Warner immediately went on the attack, but was killed for 10 runs off 11 balls after striking out on a pitch from Anrich Nortje outside the stump, which he shoved to first slip.

However, they kept a tight grip on Australia’s scoring, with Mark Waugh calling the session a real fight.

However, Kerry OKeeffe said Khawaja and Labuschagne stuck to their disciplined plan.

They are predatory, he said. They sweated that South Africa got it wrong, and the moment they got their height wrong, they jumped up and smashed it for four.

Matt Renshaw who returned a positive RAT on Wednesday morning and Ashton Agar end their Test exiles at the SCG, while Josh Hazlewood has replaced Scott Boland as one of just two fast bowlers in Australia’s XI.

Australia XI:David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c) Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Follow all the action from the third Test in our blog below. If you can’t see it, click HERE