Pro Football HOF Delays Announcement of 2023 Modern-Era Player Finalists Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Announcement of the Modern-Era Player finalist for the Hall’s Class of 2023 ispostponed “out of respect for Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin.” The announcement of the finalists was originally scheduled for Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. On Monday night, during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

The announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame said“The decision to postpone the program for at least 24 hours was made after discussions between officials with the Hall of Fame, the NFL and the NFL Network.”

The statement went further, announcing that the tentative rescheduling date is Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on the same network.

“The organizations will re-evaluate the situation on Wednesday and determine if the timing is appropriate to proceed with the announcement,” the statement said.

After a hit in the first quarter, Hamlin got up and immediately fell back onto his back. He was then assisted by medical personnel who administered CPR and oxygen. The Bills said after security collapsed, medical personnel were able to restore his heartbeat. Players were visibly emotional as they gathered around Hamlin and hugged each other.

Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is sedated and in critical condition.

After Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance, coaches from both sides moved their players back into the locker room and the game was interrupted and then postponed. The NFL said Tuesday that the game will not resume this week.