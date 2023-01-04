Sports
Pro Football HOF Delays Announcement of 2023 Modern-Era Player Finalists Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Announcement of the Modern-Era Player finalist for the Hall’s Class of 2023 ispostponed “out of respect for Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin.” The announcement of the finalists was originally scheduled for Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. On Monday night, during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
The announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame said“The decision to postpone the program for at least 24 hours was made after discussions between officials with the Hall of Fame, the NFL and the NFL Network.”
The statement went further, announcing that the tentative rescheduling date is Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on the same network.
“The organizations will re-evaluate the situation on Wednesday and determine if the timing is appropriate to proceed with the announcement,” the statement said.
After a hit in the first quarter, Hamlin got up and immediately fell back onto his back. He was then assisted by medical personnel who administered CPR and oxygen. The Bills said after security collapsed, medical personnel were able to restore his heartbeat. Players were visibly emotional as they gathered around Hamlin and hugged each other.
Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is sedated and in critical condition.
After Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance, coaches from both sides moved their players back into the locker room and the game was interrupted and then postponed. The NFL said Tuesday that the game will not resume this week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/pro-football-hof-postpones-announcement-of-2023-modern-era-player-finalists-out-of-respect-for-damar-hamlin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prince Harry rules out return to royal duties | Entertainment
- Pro Football HOF Delays Announcement of 2023 Modern-Era Player Finalists Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin
- Supply Chain Jobs Show Lack of Automation and Innovation
- COVID booster shots reduce transmission of Omicron in closed environments
- Earthquake recovery efforts continue in Rio del Rio – KRCR
- Donald Trump Jr. signs massive rumble deal, report says
- Prime Minister Modi addresses King Charles III, for the first time since the reign of the British monarch | Latest India News
- Boris Johnson dodges Nish Kumar after comedian chases motorcade on foot
- Murder Case Started After Skeletons Found in Pond | british news
- Central US storm brings tornadoes, flooding and heavy snowfall
- Jennison Associates co-founder Spiros Segalas has died
- Risk factors, symptoms, early detection and treatment options