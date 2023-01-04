No. 11 Men’s Ice Hockey Downs Salem State, 4-1





Three-goal third period sends Beavers past Vikings in non-conference finals BABSON PARK, Massachusetts—Senior Chris Rooney (Milton, Massachusetts) scored twice and junior Thomas Kramer (Bridgewater, Massachusetts) added a goal and an assist to help 11th-seeded Babson College defeat visiting Salem State University, 4-1, in non-conference men’s ice hockey action Tuesday night at the Babson Skating Center . With his second straight win, Babson improves to 9-4-2 overall, while Salem State drops to 2-9-0 with its second straight loss. Senior James Perullo (Revere, Massachusetts) also scored and freshman Cam Joslin (Scituate, Mass.), Ian Driscol (Milton, Mass.), Brendan Kennedy (Georgetown, Ontario) and Ryan Murphy (Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan) all got an assist for the Beavers. Senior goalkeeper Nolan Hildebrand (Penticton, British Columbia) stopped 17 of 18 shots to improve between the pipes to 7-1-2 this season. Junior Keagan O’Donoghue (Frisco, Texas) had a goal and freshman Zach Dill (Lake Tahoe, California) recorded an assist for the Vikings, who tied his season high with 41 saves in the loss. The Greens and Whites killed a hooking penalty midway through the first period to take the lead on Rooney’s goal at 1:30 p.m. Joslin regained possession of the puck behind the net and fed Cormier, who had his shot disallowed by Mercer before Rooney buried the rebound for his fourth of the season. Salem State drew even less than two minutes later when O’Donoghue’s centering pass went from behind a Babson defenseman’s net and past Hildebrand to make it 1-1 at 3:10 p.m. The Beavers outscored the visitors 17-8 in the second period but the first year Charlie Andriole (Branford, Conn.) raced back to deny a breakout opportunity for Vikings’ freshman Landyn Greatorex (Reading, Mass.) just over a minute into the stanza and Hildebrand made a left path save to save freshman Chris Dowd (Danville, N.H. ) on a 2-on-0 breakaway 17 seconds before the break to hold the game. Perullo put Babson ahead for good just 17 seconds into the third period when he tucked away a feed from Murphy for his fourth goal of the year. Rooney doubled the advantage with a short score after Mercer misplayed the puck behind the net and Kramer turned over a centering pass from Driscoll on the power play for his team-leading sixth goal to make it 4–1 at 2:17 p.m. The Green-Wit defeated Salem State 45-18 to finish 1-for-3 on the power play. The Vikings failed to score and shot only twice on target in four power play opportunities. Babson returns to action on Saturday when it travels to Southern Maine at 4 p.m., while Salem State visits Framingham State at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. GAME NOTES

• The Beavers are 24-18-6 all-time against Salem State and Tuesday’s game was the first between the teams since 2017.

• Babson head coach Jamie Rice ’90 picked up his 299th career win on Tuesday night.

• Rooney extended his points streak to four games and has four goals and two assists during this span, while Kramer now has three goals and three assists in his last two appearances.

• The Beavers have scored five short goals this season, the most since the 2014-15 season.

