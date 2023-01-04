Pirates Tame Tigers, 55-47 – East Carolina University Athletics





Next game: Tulane 8-1-2023 | 14.00 hours 08 Jan. (Sun) / 2 p.m Tulane History MEMPHIS, Tenn. The East Carolina women’s basketball team beat the Memphis Tigers 55-47 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. It was a tight affair that was finally decided by a late run as the Pirates claimed the conference victory. East Carolina (10-5, 1-1 AAC) used a ferocious fourth quarter effort to storm back for the win. After going into fourth behind by three points, a 10-0 run over two minutes and 35 seconds gave ECU a lead it would not relinquish. Dana McNeal was phenomenal in the last quarter, scoring 11 points and scoring a plethora of free throws. The senior guard led all scorers in the game with 20 going on the day with a trio of steals. McNeal averages 17.25 points per game when recording three or more steals and did so again on Tuesday. For Memphis (8-7, 0-2 AAC), Madison Griggs was pretty much advertised and then some. The senior guard and Memphis career three-point record holder rained in six three-pointers to lead the Tigers with 18 points. As a team, the Pirates put up nine points on turnovers and 14 points in paint in the fourth and forced five turnovers. In addition, the team made seven free throws in the final minutes to freeze the game off the line. In her first start of the season Micah Dennis ran the run like a veteran and got the Pirates organized for 13 assists on 21 field goals. Dennis also scored six points and recorded a pair of steals. Amiya Joyner was solid again, recording her fourth consecutive double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the game. After struggling to come out of the break with just six quick break points one game ago, ECU was able to run for nine points on Tuesday in the first half alone. This was due in part to forcing 14 points in the half, which in turn resulted in 15 points from turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Next one

The Pirates return home on Sunday to face Tulane at Minges Coliseum at 2 p.m.

