Jasprit Bumrah returns as India update ODI squad for Sri Lanka series





Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been included in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah has been added to India’s squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The star India Quick has been out since September 2022 due to a back injury and missed the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Bumrah is in rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has now been declared fit for the ODIs series from Tuesday 10th January 2023. The ODI series against Sri Lanka starts on January 10 in Guwahati. The second and third matches will be played on January 12 and 15 in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram. India had previously announced the ODI team, with Rohit Sharma returning to manage the side with senior players Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, all of whom had not been named in the T20I squad.

Jasprit Bumrah strikes early for India Bumrah is a late addition to the roster, although he was previously declared fit. Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are the other pacemakers in the squad with Hardik Pandya, elevated to the role of vice-captain, also in the mix. India’s Updated Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

