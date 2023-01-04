Sports
Shocking Monday Night Football injuries are more common in baseball or hockey, say pa doctors
Two Pennsylvania doctors say the injury that sent an NFL player into cardiac arrest during last night’s Monday Night Football game may have been the result of a perfectly but unfortunately timed blow to the chest.
The doctors, who have each seen the play or replays, believe Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills most likely suffered from commotio cordis.
The condition is usually the result of blunt force trauma to the chest, essentially throwing the heart into a dysfunctional rhythm. It causes sudden cardiac arrest, said Dr. Jessica Butts, a sports medicine physician at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
RELATED: He’s fighting: family, rep offer update on Damar Hamlin after Bills secure cardiac arrest against Bengal
A Pennsylvania sports cardiologist who could not be named because of an NFL connection also said commotio cordis appears to be the most likely cause. The injury left Hamlin with CPR on the pitch for around 20 minutes before being taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was in critical condition as of this morning.
The cardiologist said commotio cordis can happen if you get a hard blow to the chest and the sternum is hit at just the right time.
For the arrhythmia and cardiac arrest to occur, the blow must occur during a small time frame in the cardiac cycle, the doctors said.
Butts said she watched as the injury occurred in the first quarter of the game between the Bills and the Bengals.
She said commotio cordis came to mind because Hamlin appeared to have received a blow to the center of his chest, and also because he briefly stood up before collapsing.
It’s not uncommon for the collapse of commotio cordis to occur after a slight delay from the actual impact, she said.
She said the injury is a rare occurrence in football. Rather, it is most common in young men who participate in sports such as baseball or hockey after being struck by a ball or puck, or by a blow received in sports such as boxing or martial arts.
The survival rate is only about 15%, she said.
RELATED: Like Damar Hamlin’s injury, these players are giving out suspended matches
Hamlin, a 24-year-old Pittsburgh resident, is a starting safety for the Bills.
He was injured while tackling a Bengals receiver whose shoulder pad appeared to hit him in the chest.
He was on the field for 19 minutes while a medical crew gave him life-saving help, including CPR. The crew also used an automated external defibrillator, according to the Associated Press. AEDs are often used to shock a heart to restore its rhythm. They have a sensory ability to avoid delivering the shock if it’s not a rhythm problem, such as if the person has a heart attack.
The game was halted due to the injury.
As of this morning, Hamlin was unconscious and sedated while also being connected to a ventilator.
The cardiologist said it would be ideal for someone to wake up immediately after restoring normal heart rhythm with an AED. However, he doesn’t find it unusual or necessarily ominous that Hamlin is sedated and on a ventilator.
He said the possible doctors may have lowered Hamlin’s body temperature as part of a treatment that could help the brain and heart recover after a period without oxygen. This would generally take 24-48 hours for the sedation to end and doctors to try to wean the person off the ventilator.
The doctors stress that they can only speculate about what happened to Hamlin, and more tests and information will be needed to fully understand his injury and prognosis.
They said there are other conditions that could disrupt Hamlin’s heart rhythm and cause cardiac arrest. However, the most likely of these are conditions that would normally show up in the exams and screenings given to NFL players.
The cardiologist said Hamlin’s young age and exceptional physical condition could bode well for his recovery.
However, he said that even if Hamlin recovers and tests reveal no structural damage to his heart, he will likely be advised not to participate in any contact sport.
Both doctors said the injury highlights the value of ordinary people who know how to perform CPR and operate an AED. They emphasized that cardiac arrhythmias leading to cardiac arrest are relatively common, often in public settings, and that survival is much higher when someone immediately applies an AED and resuscitates.
RELATED: Skip Bayless tries to explain sick Damar Hamlin tweet. Shannon Sharpe No Show Unchallenged
