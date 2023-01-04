Sports
Tennis icon Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage I throat cancer, along with an unrelated breast cancer. according to a statement on WTATennis.comthe website of the Women’s Tennis Association.
The breast cancer was discovered during exams for her throat cancer, according to the statement, which added that Navratilova’s throat cancer is associated with the human papillomavirus (HPV) and is one of the most treatable cancers.
“This double blow is serious, but still repairable, and I hope for a favorable outcome,” said 66-year-old Navratilova. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.”
The throat cancer was diagnosed after she discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November and had it biopsied.
This is not the first time Navratilova has been confronted with cancer. In 2010, the sports legend, who has won 59 Grand Slam titles, was diagnosed with non-invasive breast cancer. She was included in a 2017 Cancer Health slideshow titled “14 Celebrities Showing There’s Life After Breast Cancer.” Her entry read:
Martina Navratilova
Considered one of the greatest female tennis players of all time, the Czech-born legend announced in April 2010 that she was being treated for breast cancer after it was discovered through a routine mammogram. She called the diagnosis “my personal 9/11”, adding, “I’ve been healthy all my life and suddenly I have cancer. Are you kidding me?” She had a lumpectomy followed by radiation. She partly blamed herself for going four years without a mammogram and encouraged women to get theirs. Six months after publicly revealing her diagnosis, Navratilova announced that she was cancer free.
At age 63, Navratilova reflected on her diagnosis with diabetes The Telegraph: “I had depended on my body all my life – I had treated it well and it had treated me well, so the diagnosis felt like a sort of betrayal.” In May 2019, she joined seven other female celebrities in a live and televised striptease to raise awareness about breast cancer, saying “the cause was so worth it I had to go for it.”
On her Twitter feed, Navratilova pinned the tweet below. It’s from a December 2017 YouTube video of herself with the caption, “Watch my story to learn how #breastcancer changed my perception of time #MyTimeOurTime.”
Watch my story to learn how #breast cancer changed my perception of time. #MyTimeOurTime https://t.co/QT13ibKkjM
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 6, 2017
The video is part of a campaign by pharmaceutical company Novartis to support people with breast cancer. You can watch the video at the top of this article and on Youtube.
“I have the [original breast cancer] diagnosis when I was in Aspen,” she says in the video. “After that everything shifts. You realize your life can change in a nanosecond so that ‘seize the day’ thing definitely applies… I’m always good at dealing with reality and moving on with it, I don’t worry about too much possibilities. Just what is now, let’s deal with it. That’s where tennis training comes in handy, you have to handle the ball, the ball is here. You don’t think about anything else. As a top athlete, top athlete, you learn to be positive. So that came in very handy as a patient. Being a positive person has helped a lot, and surround yourself with positive people as well.”
On Monday, after her dual diagnosis made headlines worldwide, she tweeted: “Needless to say my phone and twitter are both exploding so I’ll say it again thank you all for your support and I’m not done yet 🙂
xoxoxo”
Needless to say my phone and Twitter are both blowing up so I’ll say it again – thank you all for your support and I’m not done yet 🙂
Xoxoxo
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 2, 2023
Click on #Breast Cancer and #Throat Cancer to read more articles about the types of cancer in Navratilova. You’ll find headlines such as “Racial Differences Found in HPV-Related Throat Cancer” and “Breast Cancer Screening: Making Sense of Conflicting Advice.”
And visit the Cancer Health Basics on Breast Cancer to learn more about the second most common cancer (after skin cancer) in women in the United States.
