2023 World Juniors: Breaking Down USA’s quarterfinal victory over Germany

MONCTON, New Brunswick Team USA got off to a good start and virtually never looked back as they rolled past Germany for an 11-1 quarterfinal win they earned by winning Group B in the preliminary round. They then meet Canada in the semifinals in Halifax on Wednesday.

Team USA achieved the largest margin of victory in a quarterfinal in World Junior history with the plus-10 difference against Germany. The previous high was seven, reached twice in the past decade.

The USA started hot with three unanswered within the first 8:39 of the game, starting with a goal from Logan Cooley (ARI) just 3:51 into the game. They kept it rolling with a second period of five goals before scoring three more in the third. The USA let starter Trey Augustine (2023) take a breather in the third period and Andrew Oke made his tournament debut, stopping seven of eight shots.

Here are some brief observations from the quarter-final victory and some notes on standout players.

Another hot start

For the second game in a row, USA started on time and came out flying. They had jumped on Germany early and wouldn’t let go. They scored three in the first half of the period and looked set to add a fourth from Charlie Stramel (2023), but that goal was overturned after an offside ruling.

The U.S. allowed only two shots on target in the opening period and had full ownership of the puck.

Every line contributed and it seemed like every time the US had the puck they were threatening to score. Quick starts can be critical in these late-stage games. The less they have to hunt, the better. That’s two consecutive games where they jumped out at the start.

Finding their footing after a break

This American team still hasn’t played a perfect 60 minutes of hockey, and that was true even for this game. After the disallowed goal, the US didn’t quite have their A game for the rest of the first period. They only had three shots after nine the rest of the way to that point.

They got a little sloppy and a little loose. That even lasted into the second period, but after the first media time-out they seemed to wake up again. Team USA exploded for three goals in the space of just 1:16 to make it 6-0 and left no doubt about it.

They finally put the game away and didn’t get caught up in the loss of momentum for too long. They can’t do that against better teams, but you also have to prove that you can get it back after losing it for a while.

Ryan Ufko’s brush with history

I thought we assisted a record guard for Ryan Ufko (NSH) on each of the US’s first three goals. When he scored a fourth assist in the second period, things got a little more serious. The record for points in a game by a defenseman was set in 1987 and is seven.

Ufko got one more assist to finish with five and was named American Player of the Game.

Coach Rand Pecknold said he was one of the players who really stood out in the tournament and took his game to the next level.

Getting offensive contributions from the Defense Corps was always part of the plan for this team. They have mobile puck-moving defenders who can play a lot and Ufko has become one of the go-to players for this team.

It has high-end hockey feel and excellent vision. The pass he made on the Red Savage goal to make it 3-0 was an incredibly beautiful one that left everyone biting that he was shooting before finding the better option.

Ufko commented after the game that the US really wants the puck and that’s part of the job of the defenders on this team. They need to move pucks effectively for this team to succeed and besides the number 1 defenseman in the USA, Luke Hughes (NJD), few do it as ably as Ufko.

Discipline

In a game that could have gotten out of hand, the US kept their composure and also didn’t take any unnecessary penalties during the game. They finished the game conceding two penalties, killing them both.

The PK of the US has been solid, but you don’t want to bring yourself to kill a bunch of Penalties. Discipline wasn’t too much of an issue in this tournament yet, although Team USA hurt in its lone loss. They are among the least penalized teams in World Junior to date with only 14 minor penalties in the first game. That is a good omen on the way to a tough semi-final.

Player Notes VS

Ryan Ufko (NSH): Ufko did a fantastic job getting pucks on the ice and getting pucks to the net. That’s something he did well for much of the tournament, but he was on fire in this tournament. Every time you looked up, he had another assist. Ufko’s confidence continues to grow in this tournament and he is always rewarded with meaningful minutes. He has become a true top-four defender for this team.

Logan Cooley (ARI): With three goals and an assist, it was another dominant performance for Cooley, who now leads the US with 11 points in five games. Cooley opened the scoring with a fine goal, dangling around a defender and quickly firing through the goalkeeper. Cooley played fast, he made smart moves and he dominates the attacking elements of the game.

Cutter Gauthier (PHI): After not scoring a goal in the tournament so far, Gauthier scored two in the game against Germany. He said after the game that he felt like he had gotten the monkey off his back and hopes this is a sign of things to come. Gauthier has played extremely well throughout the tournament, but he is a goalscorer and clearly felt the pressure to score. That’s gone now and maybe this will open the floodgates for him.

Red Wild (IT): With a few goals, including a shorthanded marker, Savage made his mark on the game in several ways. His speed and tenacity off the puck is so disruptive to the opponent. But he also finishes it very well. Savage has three goals and two assists in the tournament so far. His work on the PK has been impressive and he gives the US a center to fight against anyone.

Jimmy Snuggerud (STL): With another multi-point game, with three wins, Snuggerud continued his impressive performance at this World Juniors. Snuggerud has made the US second power play unit more lethal with his presence. It allows the US to have two threatening units that are hard to beat. Meanwhile, Snuggerud continues to positively influence every game in all three zones.

Dylan Duke (TBL): It has been a somewhat quiet tournament for Duke, who has had a very good season with Michigan. He managed to take two points in the game against Germany and made a positive impression overall. He’s made a lot of simple plays, but today he showed that he’s capable of coming to the net and creating a bit too.

Charlie Stramel (2023): He got a goal off the board for offside, which left him with no points in the game, but I think this World Junior Stramel has continued to show in a very positive way. He’s a primary penalty shooter, he plays with speed, and it doesn’t matter who the US plays in the semis, they need his mate in the middle.

