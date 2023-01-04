JTTA aims for more activity ahead of regional tournaments | Sport





THE JAMAICA Table Tennis Association (JTTA) focuses on preparing the country’s teams for the upcoming Caribbean championships for both seniors and juniors with local tournaments and national team training. “We plan to hold a tournament at least every quarter. We want to have at least two in the first quarter to kick things off,” said JTTA President Andrew Lue. “We also know that our Caribbean championships are for the seniors and juniors in March.” Lue, himself a Carifta gold medalist, added: “That means we will have to have trials and a team in training, hopefully at least eight weeks before we leave for both tournaments, and during that time we hope to have at least one , hopefully two tournaments so we can meet the performance requirements and so on, to see where the athletes stand so we can pick the squad. Referring to a 2022 season marked by a 10-medal performance by the Caribbean at the Mini and Pre-Cadet Championships in Guyana, he reviewed: “Despite the challenges, I think we had a very successful year. The youngsters performed well regionally and we were able to have teams that trained for all age groups and we had the different clubs regularly running their own small tournaments and the good thing is that we were able to evaluate our level of performance and look at how we can do better this year to plan things. According to Lue, the way forward is clear. “We will have to invest a lot in our youth players. The future of Jamaican table tennis really lies with the younger players now, so we’re going to have to look at how we can give them the opportunity to go to camps and compete regionally and abroad, and get them some really good coaching programs. to give. ” Local coaches poured in for praise from the president. “We also need to recognize the efforts of our local coaches, especially in the younger age groups, where we see a lot of potential emerging in the under-11, under-13, under-15 age groups, so we need to capitalize on that, and look at how we get some help to strengthen the training that is given locally.” He also looks forward to the resumption of higher education, primary and pre-school competitions. “We will look forward to the preliminary and primary championships as long as we can get the entry,” he said. “The problem we had last year was because of the pandemic, when we checked, the schools just weren’t ready.” The youngest players made Lue laugh by filling empty tables at the President’s Trophy event held at GC Foster College last November. “As soon as a table was free, you let the youngsters play table tennis between games,” he chuckled. “The enthusiasm is there.”

