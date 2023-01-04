



Next game: in the state of Oklahoma 7-1-2023 | 11:00 CT ESPNU Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 83 Jan 07 (Sat) / 11am CT Bee Oklahoma state Austin, Texas Sophomore security guard Tyrese Hunter recorded a career-high 29 points, but No. 6/6 Texas (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) dropped a 116-103 decision to Kansas State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) on Tuesday night at Moody Center. Graduate security guard Marcus Karl added 27 points and topped the 2,000 career point plateau during the game. Hunter converted 8 of 16 field goals, including 5 of 9 from three-point range and 8 of 8 free throws and added three season-high steals in 35 minutes. Carr scored 10 of 17 field goals, including 4 of 10 threes, and posted a team-record six rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes. To graduate Sir’Jabari rice racked up 16 points (6-10 FG), six boards, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes while super senior Timmy Allen recorded 10 points (4-5 FT) and three assists in 25 minutes. Associate head coach Rodney Terry served as acting head coach for the sixth consecutive game and now holds a 5–1 record in that role. This was the Longhorns’ first home loss at Moody Center, and UT has now played to sold-out crowds in each of its first nine games in the new arena. Texas reached the century mark by scoring for the second time in its last four games, as it also scored 100 against Louisiana on December 21. The Longhorns converted 51.5 percent (35-68) from the floor, including a 40.7 percent (11-27) score from three-point range, on the night. K-State hit 60 percent (36-60) from the floor, including a 54.2 percent (13-24) mark from outside the arc, and converted 31-of-33 (.939) free throws. The 116 points scored by the Wildcats was the most Texas has allowed in a Big 12 Conference game. After a three-pointer from Hunter tied the score at 3-3 with 19:04 left, the Wildcats used a 9-0 sprint in the next two minutes to build a 12-3 advantage after a layup from Keyontae Johnson at the 16:45 mark. K-State extended its lead to 18-7 on a dunk by Johnson with 14:33 left, before the Longhorns responded by scoring eight straight runs to cut the deficit to 18-15 on a three-pointer by Rice at 12: 50 hours. Leading 23-18 with 11:49 left, the Wildcats went on an 11-1 run in the next over two minutes to raise their cushion to 34-19 on a Markquis Nowell jumper at 9:10 o’clock. The Wildcats hit 61.8 percent (21-34) from the floor, including an 8-of-14 point (.571) from three-point range, as they built a 58-40 halftime advantage. K-State extended the lead to 20 points (75-55) on a Johnson layup at 2:44 PM. The Longhorns used a 13-2 run in the next three-and-a-half minutes to trim the margin to 77-68 on a three-pointer by Hunter with 11:06 left. Texas finally got as close as seven points (89-82) on a three-point play by Rice at 7:01, but that was as close as the Longhorns could get the rest of the way. UT scored 63 points while converting 66.7 percent (22-33) from the floor, including a 6-of-12 (.500) mark from three-point range, and went in a perfect 13-of-13 from the free throw line the last 20 minutes. Texas returns to action on Saturday, January 7 when it travels to Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1 Big 12). Tipping is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central at the Gallagher-Iba Arena and the game will be broadcast nationally by ESPNU. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes Kansas state 116, #6/6 Texas 103 January 3, 2023 Moody Center (Austin, Texas) Attendance: 10,763 (sold out) Team notes Texas assistant head coach Rodney Terry served as acting head coach for the sixth straight game (5–1 record). The Longhorns fell to 20-7 in the Big 12 Conference home openers.

The UT has sold out audiences in each of the first nine games at Moody Center this season.

The 116 points allowed was the most points Texas allowed in a Big 12 Conference game. The Longhorns previously allowed 110 points in an overtime loss to Kansas on February 11, 2002, and 102 points to Kansas (non-overtime game) on January 10, 1998.

This was the second time in the last four games that Texas surpassed the score of the century. The Longhorns recorded 100 points against Louisiana on December 21.

Texas reached the century mark by scoring for the 113th time in program history. The Longhorns fell to 103-10 as they accomplished this feat, including a 68-2 in home games.

UT put in a team season high in scoring (103 points) and put in a team season high in free throws made (22-26).

Texas scored 63 points in the second half, converting 66.7 percent (22–33) from the floor, including a 6-of-12 (.500) run from three-point range and a perfect 13-of-13 free throws.

The Longhorns allowed opposing team season highs in points (116), field goals made (36-60), field goal percentage (.600), three-point field goals made (13-24), three-point field goal percentage (.542), free throws made (31), free throws (33) and assists (23). Timmy Allen Reached double digits in scoring (10 points) for the eighth time this season (14 games) and 101st time in his career (133 games) Marcus Karl With his three-pointer at 1:16 into the second half, he surpassed the 2,000-point plateau in his collegiate career. He now has 2,001 points in 140 career games.

Top 20 points (27 points) for the third time this year (14 games) and 28th time in his career (140 games)

Reached double digits in scoring for the 12th time this year and 97th time in his career

Added season-high six rebounds and six team assists in 36 minutes Tyrese Hunter Set a career high in scoring (29 points) and season highs in FT made (8-8) and stealing (three)

Entered his season high in three-point FG made (5-9)

Top 20 points for the second time this season (14 games) and fifth time in his career (49 games)

Reached double digits in scoring for the ninth time this season and 29th in his career Sir’Jabari rice Reached double digits in scoring (16 points) for the eighth time this year (14 games) and 66th in his career (125 games)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/1/4/no-6-6-mens-basketball-falls-to-k-state-116-103.aspx

