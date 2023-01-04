



In an exciting development for Indian cricket fans on Tuesday, PTI reported that former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is all set to return to the Indian Premier League. The Indian cricket stalwart was part of the Delhi Capitals coaching team in the prestigious IPL tournament, before joining India’s Board of Control of Cricket as president. Following his departure from the board in October 2022, Ganguly will now rejoin DC as Director of Cricket. IPL 2023: Ganguly joins Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket According to PTI’s report, sources related to IPL said, “Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was all set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket”. This comes as welcome news for Indian cricket fans, who will now see one of their favorite Team India captains back in the IPL line-up alongside the likes of Ricky Ponting and others. Official confirmation from the team about the development is still awaited. The former India captain, who stepped down from the position of BCCI president in October, will also oversee all of the franchise’s cricket verticals along with ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals. “Yes, Sourav is back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The talks and modalities are over. “He has worked with the franchise, shares a good level with owners and if he had worked in IPL it would always have been with DC,” an IPL source who follows developments told PTI on terms of anonymity. Ganguly was Delhi Capitals mentor during his stint with the franchise in 2019. It is clear that Delhi Capitals recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly’s footprints. (with PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/former-bcci-chief-sourav-ganguly-joins-as-head-of-cricket-operations-for-ipl-team-report-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos