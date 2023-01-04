opinion | The football game theory of inflation





In fact, what people who claim that inflation is caused by a hot economy are saying is that while the direct source of stadium discomfort is people trying to get a better view of the action at the expense of others, the root cause of the problem is that the game has become too exciting. Companies always want to raise prices and workers always want to negotiate higher wages, but they only go for it when sales are high and jobs are plentiful. Cool down: Make the game less interesting, that is, push the economy into a slowdown or even a recession and people will return to their seats, that is, inflation will slow down. And that is, in fact, the policy of the major economies to control inflation. The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are raising interest rates in a deliberate attempt to slow down their economies and risk a recession precisely to convince companies that they no longer have pricing power and to convince workers that they cannot accept such large wage increases. cannot demand. But is that really the best we can do? We want football games to be exciting; should they remain dull to keep spectators in their seats? Accordingly, there are many positives to a hot economy, including tight labor markets appearing to be leading to a welcome decline in the wage inequality, which had been rising for many years. Should we give up these gains to control inflation? Incomes policies were widespread in the 1970s, a combination of incentives and moral persuasion that could reconcile low inflation with a hot economy. Such talk faded in part, I think, because of a bad experience with Richard Nixons price controlsand partly from a general loss of confidence in the competence of government. But there are some historical examples of successful income policies. Notably, in 1985, Israel cured high inflation without a serious recession, in part by imposing temporary wage and price controls. Realistically, nothing like this will happen in the major economies for the foreseeable future. But is it really foolish to assume that we can make the fight against inflation a little less painful by looking for tools that go beyond raising interest rates until companies and workers learn their limits? President Biden has gotten a lot of grief over the jaws of companies he accuses take advantage of inflation to make a profit. European countries have been criticized for trying to curb energy bills price controls. We can argue about the specifics of this policy, but are they wrong in principle?

