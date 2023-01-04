Qatar will host 14 major tournaments in 2023 after successful World Cup – Doha News





The Qatar Olympic Committee has released the 2023 calendar. Qatar plans to host 81 sporting events, including 14 major tournaments this year alone, the 2023 sporting events calendar released by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) revealed just weeks after the World Cup ended. International The first major event will take place in January when the Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) will play host to the King of the Court Finals (Beach Volleyball), followed by the Beach Pro Tour Finals. The QVA will then host the Beach Volleyball World Pro Tour-Elite 2023 February 16. Meanwhile, the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation will host the Qatar ExxonMobil Open and Qatar TotalEnergies Open in February 2023. The Qatar Gymnastics Federation will host the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in March, one of the four major international sporting events on the calendar. The Qatar Open Amateur Championship is held by the Qatar Golf Association, the 2023 ISSF World shotgun is held by the Qatar Shooting & Archery Association and the Ooredoo Qatar Major Padel Championship is organized by the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation. In May 2023, Doha, the sports capital of the world, will continue to host international sporting events, including the IJF World Judo Championship at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena. In addition, the Qatar Basketball Federation will host the FIBA ​​3×3 World Tour-Doha in 2023, which will bring more international sporting events to the country. Not only that, but the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Association will also host the Qatar QTerminals Classic Squash Tournament. The Longines Global Champions Tour, the qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Qatar International Table Tennis Championship and the 2023 Commercial Bank Sports World Championship are the three most notable international championships on this 2023 sports calendar. The Qatar International Taekwondo Open Championship, the Qatar International Ice Hockey Open Championship, the Qatar Masters Golf Championship, the Qatar Grand Prix (Shotgun), the inaugural leg of the FIP’s Official Padel Tour and the Qatar International Weightlifting Cup (Grand Prix) are also among the sporting events taking place this year in the sports center of the region. Regional At the Asian level, 17 sporting events are scheduled, including the Asian Padel Championship, FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers, Asia Professional Golf Tour, West Asia Men’s Athletics Championship, FIBA ​​U16 Asian Championship from, Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy and West Asia Men’s Squash Championship. Meanwhile, four championships will be held at the Arab regional level, including the Doha Stars Artistic Gymnastic Championship, the Arab Squash Championship (Singles – Teams), the Arab Padel Tournament and the 2023 Arab Judo Championship in Doha. Five GCC-level sporting events will take place in Doha, including the ninth GCC sports tournament for universities and higher education institutions in 2023, the GCC Squash Championship (singles and teams), the GCC 3×3 U16 Basketball Championship, the GCC 3× 3 Basketball Championship, the GCC Padel Championship and the GCC Billiard and Snooker Championship. National In addition, a large number of regional and local events are listed in the recently released calendar. They are as follows: Qatar Basketball Cup Final, National Sports Day, QOC Challenge Championship (CrossFit), QOC Beach Games, Qatar Volleyball Cup Final, Olympic Schools Program Closing Ceremony, HH de Amir Volleyball Cup Final, Qatar Handball Cup Final, HH de Amir Handball Cup, HH the Amir Basketball Cup Final, World Olympic Day, Sport Excellence Awards, The Flag Relay, in addition to the Amir Football Cup Final, Qatar Football Cup Final and HH The Emir Sword Equestrian Festival.

