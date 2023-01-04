Providence hosts women’s basketball in first game of 2023





Omaha, Neb. — After an impressive 92-82 win at DePaul to close out 2022, the Creighton Women’s Basketball team will open the new year at home against Providence on Wednesday, January 4 at 6:00 PM Series with Providence: Bluejays lead 16-3

Home: 7-2 Away: 7-1 Neutral: 2-0 Creighton won the series with Providence last season and has a 16-3 lead over the Friars. However, Providence has won twice in Omaha, claiming the battle in 2019 and 2021. Series game by game

Date Score opponent 3/21/87 @ & vs. Providence W, 91-89

11/1/14 at Providence W, 97-65

2/15/14 Providence W, 85-64

1/16/15 at Providence W, 65-54

2/15/15 Providence W, 84-57

1/17/16 Providence W, 72-48

2/14/16 at Providence L, 59-61

5/3/16# vs. Providence W, 70-53

1/14/17 at Providence W, 58-51

11/2/17 Providence W, 88-57

Providence W, 73-56

2/10/18 at Providence W, 87-84 (2ot)

1/26/19 Providence L, 63-77

2/23/19 at Providence W, 73-64

11/1/20 Providence W, 72-63

2/8/20 at Providence W, 77-68

2/10/21 Providence L, 48-60

12/19/21 at Providence W, 71-56

28-01-22 Providence W, 95-71 – BIG EAST Tournament game

@ = played in Amarillo, Texas

# = played in Chicago, Illinois Scouting Providence (9-6, 0-4 BIG EAST) The Friars had nine wins in 11 non-conference games, but are going 0-4 in BIG EAST play. The conference schedule was not kind to Providence, opening the BIG EAST season in Connecticut followed by games with Villanova,

St John’s and DePaul. Senior Janai Crooms leads Providence with 12.6 ppg and 7.5 rpg. She also brings a team-high 62 assists to Omaha. Sophomore Olivia Olsen is second on the team with 11.8 ppg and 6.3 rpg. Providence comes to Omaha with a significant advantage on the glass, grabbing 5.6 extra rebounds per game. Scouting #25 Creighton (9-4, 3-2 GREAT EAST) Creighton closed out the year 2022 with a thrilling 92-82 win at DePaul in a game broadcast on FOX. The Bluejays shot better than 50 percent in the victory over the Blue Demons, finishing the game with a 12-0 run to clinch the victory. Five Bluejays finished the game in double digits, including 20+ performances of by Emma Ronsiek , Lauren Jensen and Morgan Mali . Creighton’s Big Three (Jensen, Maly and Ronsiek) enter the game on Wednesday averaging double digits. Jensen leads the way with 16.8 ppg, while Maly averages 16.0 ppg and Ronsiek averages 12.8 ppg. The Bluejays are 3-0 in games they’ve shot 50% and 6-0 in games they’ve shot over 40% from long range. Keys To the Game on Wednesday, January 4

bounce back: Providence is an energetic team that averages better than 10 offensive rebounds per game.

Make Croom to give up the ball: Janai Croom accounts for about 35% of Providence points this season with 189 points and 62 assists.

Find the open woman: The Bluejays made a season-high 24 assists in the win at DePaul. Creighton is 1-4 when earning fewer than 14 assists. Bluejays’ Elite Eight success energizes crowds Twice in four games at DJ Sokol Arena this season, the Bluejays have a sellout (2,200). Over the first four games, the Bluejays have surpassed 1,000 fans in every game and have averaged 1,669. The last time Creighton averaged more than that amount was in the 2003–04 season when the Bluejays saw 21,973 fans attend 13 games (1,690 per game). DJ Sokol Arena – WBB Top-5 Attendance 2,306 against #22 Nebraska – 11/15/22

2,279 v #10 Connecticut 2-2-22

2,236 – vs. #8 Connecticut – 12/28/22

2,121 against Wichita State 1-29-11

2,061 against Nebraska 12-8-10 Three Bluejays Top 20 for the first time since 2017 For the first time since 2017, three Bluejays scored at least 20 points in Creighton’s 92-82 win at DePaul on Dec. 31. by Emma Ronsiek (22). Were with Ronsiek Lauren Jensen (21) and Morgan Mali (20). The last time Creighton saw three players reach the 20-point or higher plateau was in a quadruple overtime game against Drake (W, 108-100) on December 3, 2017. In that game Audrey Faber (34), Sydney Lamberty (21) and Jaylyn Agnew (20) set fire to the Bulldogs for a combined 75 points.

