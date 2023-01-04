SCG Test Updates: Rain and poor light ruin first day of Australia v South Africa Third Test in Sydney





Australia finished the first day 2-147 after Marnus Labuschagne was sent off by Anrich Nortje on the last ball of a short, four-over period between delays due to bad light and rain when the weather wreaked havoc on day one of the final Test against South Africa in gloomy Sydney.

Earlier, MattRenshaw, who was recalled to the testing team for the first time since 2018, tested positive for COVID but was allowed to continue playing.

The confirmation of his positive test came after Australia won the toss and will bat first after making three changes, recalling Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Renshaw.

Key events Show all important events Live updates Australia vs South Africa at the SCG The game is called off for today with Australia 2-147 2 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM By Jon Healey Key moment (Getty) The rain won’t go away and the light won’t get any better, so that’s the end of the day. We’ve had four overs, on wicket and one false start since 14:15 AEDT, but no more. The game starts half an hour earlier tomorrow (10am AEDT) and then we’re back. Thanks for sticking around during a typically weird day of Test cricket. Let’s play more Tests in Brisbane 2 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM By Simon Smale Maybe we could swap the Gabba and SCG tests? I’m actually scratching my head as Sydney could be sunny for a whole week I’m sure it’s happened before… – J I totally agree. Oh, you said trade. Hmmm, I like Brisbane early in the season before the storm itself rolls in. Bring back timeless Tests, I think 3 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:59 am By Simon Smale Do you think simply allowing an extra day would be enough time for a result in many of the rain-ravaged games? – Mike Try to block your way into a draw if there is no end date. Interestingly enough, in 1939 South Africa played in the last timeless test. The Fifth Test at Durban was still abandoned as a draw after nine days of play over twelve days. If they had continued to play, England would have missed the boat home. Soft, if you ask me. Rain is increasing 3 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM By Simon Smale The Bureau of Meteorology’s radar shows increasing rainfall in the Sydney area. (Bureau of Meteorology) I intend to say the game of the day is over, but officially we can’t call it off for another 35 minutes. In theory, does this mean there is still hope for some play today? Thank you, Moira. This ‘just doesn’t add up’: Steve Waugh 3 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:47 am By Jon Healey Load Instagram content Steve Waugh has posted an image of a gray SCG with the lights on, urging cricket bosses to show some “common sense” and “get with the times”. “Test cricket needs to realize there’s a lot of competition and not using the lights when the players are out because of poor lighting just doesn’t make sense. Lots of unhappy spectators who can’t understand the rationale and reason for not playing.” Attendance: 31,264 3 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:46 am By Simon Smale In happier times (Getty Images) That would be 31,264 very frustrated gamblers, I think. Understandably, not many people survived the initial slowdown (Getty Images) Will the pink ball become standard? 3 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:38 am By Simon Smale With increasing weather variability testing cricket, see how it’s going to adapt. Low light, pink ball, lots of play? – AZ You do have to wonder what the future holds and whether a form of the game that I think it’s fair to say has traditionally been rather slow to embrace innovation and change will adapt. The pink ball is perhaps the most feasible endgame, but the MCC must be absolutely convinced that the ball will behave exactly the same as the red one. I don’t disagree with this 3 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:38 am By Simon Smale Controversial opinion: all tests should be done with the pink ball. Aim to start the game at 10am and have the lights on if necessary (if it’s too dark) or extend the day to 9pm if rain breaks during the day. – Supervisor Also, there are lights in almost all areas these days. Use them. It could even mean that we also get 90 overs a day as a matter of course. Bad news: the big turnaround is over 3 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:17 am By Jon Healey Doesn’t bode well. (Supplied: Wood) The jute, the plastic wicket door cover and the large wicket door cover are all on it. The sky is gray, the ground is damp, the lights are on. Not good. Also, the gardeners set up the large cover with the huge NRMA logo facing down. Someone will have a problem with that. And the run-up of the bowlers is covered. And bad light has stopped the game… again 3 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:05 am By Jon Healey Key moment Steve Smith walked onto the turf and then immediately had to turn around and back to the sheds. (Getty) Just after the wicket, umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney checked the light and found it to be unsuitable. And there is also some rain. Then comes the burlap cover. Marnus Labuschagne becomes fa-yeeeeeewwwwmmmmminnnnn’. If it’s “too dark” now, you should think it was “too dark” when he got out to Nortje’s prom. You could definitely see the lights cast shadows before he left. LABUSCHAGNE IS OUT! 3 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:03 am By Jon Healey (Getty) An absolute seed of Nortje, just cut away and take off on Labuschagne, who gets an itch on the way to Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps and has to go for 79. Remarkable delivery considering how low and slow the bounce has been for some of the bowlers on this pitch. 47th left – Nortje to Khawaja 3 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM By Jon Healey He starts wide and Khawaja plays a languid square drive and takes three. So he immediately gave up the strike. Labuschagne’s defense is very solid against Nortje, but he is pinned on the crease. 46th left – Marco Jansen again 4 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:56 p.m By Jon Healey Marnus watches outside. Is there perhaps a hint of reverse swing? Would seem strange in such humid conditions, but not impossible. Tight two from Marnus on the last ball. It would have been funny if he had rejected the second run and made the attack again. Sydney, wholly unfit for Test cricket 4 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:54 p.m By Simon Smale Don’t blame me for saying that, blame ABC Stato Ric Finlay. Anyway, Jon has been saying for years that Manuka deserves more Tests. 45th left – Anrich Nortje is back 4 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:53 am By Jon Healey Pulling away for square, Labuschagne didn’t hit it too far, so he just rounds two equally deep square leg wheels to get it. And he picks up a single from the latter. Marnus steals the strike. Khawaja did not face a ball in the first two overs after the break. Queensland is toned by Tasmania in WNCL 4 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:50 p.m By Simon Smale (Getty Images) Meanwhile, at Allan Border Field, Tasmania (eventually) completed a 72-run thrashing of the Queensland Fire in the Women’s National Cricket League. And in the nick of time too. Queensland toiled at 9-104 from 25.2 overs, but the last pair of Nicola Hancock (31) and Caitlin Mair (18) previously survived 8 overs Hancock fell to Molly Strano, who pulled out a catch for Lizelle Lee. It comes at the right time as there is a major storm raging across Brisbane at the moment and the visitors have managed to take the last wicket just before it is hit. Excellent timing from the Tigers. Well then. Here’s the 44th over 4 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:46 a.m By Jon Healey After an hour and a half off the field, the bowlers need to be well rested, so the Aussie batters need to refocus here. Marco Jansen is round the wicket to Marnus Labuschagne. He and Usman Khawaja are both wearing sweaters. The first runs after the break come as Labuschagne clips to the center of the wicket off his thigh. Play resumes at 4:45 p.m 4 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:45 p.m By Simon Smale We are back! The game starts soon and lasts until 6:30 pm, plus the extra half hour. Well wow. Seven of the last eight Sydney Tests interrupted by rain 4 hours ago Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:42 a.m By Simon Smale When was the last time a test in Sydney was not interrupted by rain? – Dean Good question Dan. (Getty Images) The last time a Test match lost no time to rain at the SCG was the 3rd Test against New Zealand between 3rd and 6th January 2020. That was just three tests ago. Before that, the 4th Test against India on 6 – 10 January 2015 was the last Test in Sydney not interrupted by rain. That means seven of the last eight Tests in Sydney at one point interrupted by rain. Show more posts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-01-04/live-updates-australia-vs-south-africa-third-cricket-test/101825678 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos