Sports
Assessment of the Nebraska Football 23 Class
As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then-yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.
We take a look at some of the players who will have the chance to make a difference this fall.
Transfer portal players
This year’s Husker transfers are all from Power Five programs (Kai Wallin came from a JUCO). They have a proven track record of performance. Experience at that level usually translates into significant playing time and positive results at their new schools. The players are not listed in any particular order.
Jeff Sims QB 6-4, 220 lbs (Georgia Tech)
He has 3 years to play 2. Sims has a lot of experience as a starter for GT over the past three years: 4,404 yards, 30 TDs and 20 INTs. Yes, the ratio of INT to TD isn’t great, but maybe Rhule & Company can coach him. Sims enters a crowded QB room, but there may be a few that leave the program. Last year’s starter Casey Thompson may not be available (post-season sugery) for jump ball, so someone with Sims experience will be a blessing.
Josh Fleeks WR 5-10, 190 (Baylor) 6th year senior
Fleeks is a unique player. He played under Matt Rhule (aged 2) when Rhule was with Baylor. Instead of staying with the Bears, he comes to Nebraska to play for his former coach. That is amazing. Josh could be a replacement for Trey Palmer, last year’s transfer portal. Palmer opted to enter this year’s NFL draft. Look for Fleeks to catch passes and kick back.
Ben Scott (center) 6-5, 290 (state of Arizona)
Scott appears to be Trent Hixon’s replacement on the Husker O-line. Scott will be able to get to work immediately. Added Bonus: His mother’s family hails from Columbus, NE. And get this: Ben went to the same high school (St. Louis in Honolulu) as his Husker position coach, Donovan Raiola and former Husker All American center, Domonic Raiola. Scott just graduated from ASU last month.
Chief Boundaries LB 6-4, 240 (Florida)
Borders is fast, smart and aggressive. He could replace Ernest Hausman who switched from Nebraska to Michigan. Borders is a great addition to the Husker LB crew.
Corey Collier, Jr. DB 6-2, 170 (Florida)
He was able to find early playing time. A 5-star player, Collier was a high school teammate of fellow Husker, Dwight Bootle.
Elijah Jeudy (Edge Rusher) 6-4, 240 (Florida)
Jeudy will help support a pass rush that saw edge rusher Ochaun Mathis enter the ’23 NFL draft.
Marco Ortiz (Deep Snapper) 6-4, 236 (Florida)
Usually, deep snappers aren’t considered essential to a football team’s success, but Ortiz fills a vacancy and should be a big help on special teams.
Scroll to Continue
High school signers
We’ll take a look at a few players from the ’23 class who will have the opportunity to contribute this fall. Again, the list is not in any particular order. And this is by no means a disrespect to any of the new signatories not named.
Malachi Coleman (WR/athlete) 6-5 205 (Lincoln East HS)
If what Matt Rhule said is true, Coleman is just what the doctor ordered for Rhule’s first recruiting class. Speed, speed and more speed. MC was a Mickey Joseph commit and when Jospeh was not going to be the next Husker head coach, Coleman quit. He looked at Deion Sanders and Colorado, but after listening to Coach Rhule, Malachi decided to re-commit for the Huskers. Nebraska is getting a great player who should be able to contribute as a WR, returner, or even TE this fall. MC has a brilliant career ahead of him.
Tristan Alvano 6-2, 185 HP (Omaha Westside)
Anyone who saw the Nebraska Class A Football Championship game in November couldn’t help but think that not only is Alvano going to be a great Power Five kicker, but he also has great NFL potential. Yes, he’s that good. Husker kickoff man, Brandon Franke, has entered the transfer portal. His departure could open the door for Tristan to take Franke’s place. Nebraska already has Timmy Bleekroode as PK. When Bleekrode leaves Nebraska (he’s a junior this fall), it could open the door for Alvano to become his replacement.
Jaylen Lloyd WR/athlete 5-11, 160 (Omaha Westside)
What is it about Omaha Westside High? Lloyd is a speedster who runs and plays soccer. He plans to do both in Nebraska. Thank goodness Rhule didn’t allow Alvano and Lloyd to leave the state. Lloyd should be able to play this fall. Remember, you can’t coach speed.
JUCO player
So far there has been only one transfer to a junior college in Rhule’s first recruiting class.
Kai Wallin (Edge Rusher) 6-6, 240 (American River California CC)
Because of his size and experience, Wallin needs to make an impact on the D-line this fall.
There are some good high school signers in this class, but most of them will need some spice before seeing significant playtime. Some of them, either by need or talent, may play a part in playtime this fall.
With Pierce, Nebraska TE Benjamin Brahmer disbanding from Nebraska and signing with Iowa State, look for Coach Rhule to find a TE through the transfer portal.
An evening with Johnny Rodgers
I recently spoke with Ashley Spitsnogle, a local artist known for her paintings of Husker greats. She just finished a painting of Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers’ iconic punt return in the 1971 “Game of the Century” against Oklahoma. As all Husker fans know, JR won Nebraska’s first-ever Heisman trophy the following year.
The event will take place on Friday (January 6) from 6-8 p.m. at the Main Street Studios and Gallery in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Please refer to the link below for more information. Johnny will be joined by the other two Husker Heisman winners, Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch. Don’t miss this one! Here is the link.
What about those Huskers
On this week’s podcast episode, grandson Will and I talk about some of the bowl games we watched over the weekend. We discuss TCU’s victory over previously undefeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State’s loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Those two bowls were some of the most exciting college football games I’ve ever seen.
I’ll keep my fingers crossed for Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs to Georgia, Monday night in Inglewood, California.
Buy your Huskers tickets at SI Tickets here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/nebraska/football/husker-dan-rating-the-2023-nebraska-football-recruiting-class
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Assessment of the Nebraska Football 23 Class
- The world’s first AI-assisted fashion show was held in Hong Kong
- Prime Minister Modi addresses King Charles of the United Kingdom; climate action, India’s G20 Presidency discussed
- Ashima Chaudhary, a fairy ready to break the Bollywood industry with her beauty | India News
- Visit Riau, Jokowi will inaugurate the Pekanbaru-Bangkinang Toll Road
- WhatsApp: key features to expect in 2023
- Billy Idol Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
- SCG Test Updates: Rain and poor light ruin first day of Australia v South Africa Third Test in Sydney
- CES opens in Las Vegas with 70% more show footprint than 2022
- OSHKOSH DEFENSE Receives $102 Million Order to Supply JLTVs to ALLIES INTERNATIONAL
- Amber McLaughlin will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the United States
- Actor Satish Shah’s response to racist comment at UK’s Heathrow Airport is sweeping the internet