Assessment of the Nebraska Football 23 Class

As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then-yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.

We take a look at some of the players who will have the chance to make a difference this fall.

Transfer portal players

This year’s Husker transfers are all from Power Five programs (Kai Wallin came from a JUCO). They have a proven track record of performance. Experience at that level usually translates into significant playing time and positive results at their new schools. The players are not listed in any particular order.

Jeff Sims QB 6-4, 220 lbs (Georgia Tech)

He has 3 years to play 2. Sims has a lot of experience as a starter for GT over the past three years: 4,404 yards, 30 TDs and 20 INTs. Yes, the ratio of INT to TD isn’t great, but maybe Rhule & Company can coach him. Sims enters a crowded QB room, but there may be a few that leave the program. Last year’s starter Casey Thompson may not be available (post-season sugery) for jump ball, so someone with Sims experience will be a blessing.

Josh Fleeks WR 5-10, 190 (Baylor) 6th year senior

Fleeks is a unique player. He played under Matt Rhule (aged 2) when Rhule was with Baylor. Instead of staying with the Bears, he comes to Nebraska to play for his former coach. That is amazing. Josh could be a replacement for Trey Palmer, last year’s transfer portal. Palmer opted to enter this year’s NFL draft. Look for Fleeks to catch passes and kick back.

Ben Scott (center) 6-5, 290 (state of Arizona)

Scott appears to be Trent Hixon’s replacement on the Husker O-line. Scott will be able to get to work immediately. Added Bonus: His mother’s family hails from Columbus, NE. And get this: Ben went to the same high school (St. Louis in Honolulu) as his Husker position coach, Donovan Raiola and former Husker All American center, Domonic Raiola. Scott just graduated from ASU last month.

Chief Boundaries LB 6-4, 240 (Florida)

Borders is fast, smart and aggressive. He could replace Ernest Hausman who switched from Nebraska to Michigan. Borders is a great addition to the Husker LB crew.

Corey Collier, Jr. DB 6-2, 170 (Florida)

He was able to find early playing time. A 5-star player, Collier was a high school teammate of fellow Husker, Dwight Bootle.

Elijah Jeudy (Edge Rusher) 6-4, 240 (Florida)

Jeudy will help support a pass rush that saw edge rusher Ochaun Mathis enter the ’23 NFL draft.

Marco Ortiz (Deep Snapper) 6-4, 236 (Florida)

Usually, deep snappers aren’t considered essential to a football team’s success, but Ortiz fills a vacancy and should be a big help on special teams.

Scroll to Continue

High school signers

We’ll take a look at a few players from the ’23 class who will have the opportunity to contribute this fall. Again, the list is not in any particular order. And this is by no means a disrespect to any of the new signatories not named.

Malachi Coleman (WR/athlete) 6-5 205 (Lincoln East HS)

If what Matt Rhule said is true, Coleman is just what the doctor ordered for Rhule’s first recruiting class. Speed, speed and more speed. MC was a Mickey Joseph commit and when Jospeh was not going to be the next Husker head coach, Coleman quit. He looked at Deion Sanders and Colorado, but after listening to Coach Rhule, Malachi decided to re-commit for the Huskers. Nebraska is getting a great player who should be able to contribute as a WR, returner, or even TE this fall. MC has a brilliant career ahead of him.

Tristan Alvano 6-2, 185 HP (Omaha Westside)

Anyone who saw the Nebraska Class A Football Championship game in November couldn’t help but think that not only is Alvano going to be a great Power Five kicker, but he also has great NFL potential. Yes, he’s that good. Husker kickoff man, Brandon Franke, has entered the transfer portal. His departure could open the door for Tristan to take Franke’s place. Nebraska already has Timmy Bleekroode as PK. When Bleekrode leaves Nebraska (he’s a junior this fall), it could open the door for Alvano to become his replacement.

Jaylen Lloyd WR/athlete 5-11, 160 (Omaha Westside)

What is it about Omaha Westside High? Lloyd is a speedster who runs and plays soccer. He plans to do both in Nebraska. Thank goodness Rhule didn’t allow Alvano and Lloyd to leave the state. Lloyd should be able to play this fall. Remember, you can’t coach speed.

JUCO player

So far there has been only one transfer to a junior college in Rhule’s first recruiting class.

Kai Wallin (Edge Rusher) 6-6, 240 (American River California CC)

Because of his size and experience, Wallin needs to make an impact on the D-line this fall.

There are some good high school signers in this class, but most of them will need some spice before seeing significant playtime. Some of them, either by need or talent, may play a part in playtime this fall.

With Pierce, Nebraska TE Benjamin Brahmer disbanding from Nebraska and signing with Iowa State, look for Coach Rhule to find a TE through the transfer portal.

An evening with Johnny Rodgers

I recently spoke with Ashley Spitsnogle, a local artist known for her paintings of Husker greats. She just finished a painting of Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers’ iconic punt return in the 1971 “Game of the Century” against Oklahoma. As all Husker fans know, JR won Nebraska’s first-ever Heisman trophy the following year.

The event will take place on Friday (January 6) from 6-8 p.m. at the Main Street Studios and Gallery in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Please refer to the link below for more information. Johnny will be joined by the other two Husker Heisman winners, Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch. Don’t miss this one! Here is the link.

What about those Huskers

On this week’s podcast episode, grandson Will and I talk about some of the bowl games we watched over the weekend. We discuss TCU’s victory over previously undefeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State’s loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Those two bowls were some of the most exciting college football games I’ve ever seen.

I’ll keep my fingers crossed for Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs to Georgia, Monday night in Inglewood, California.

Buy your Huskers tickets at SI Tickets here.