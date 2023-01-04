Aruna celebrates big move to Russian club





African table tennis champion Quadri Aruna is delighted to transfer from Bundesliga side TTC RhnSprudel Fulda-Maberzell to Russian champions Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg for the remainder of the 2022/23 season. Aruna, who spent the last two seasons with Fulda in Germany, says he is ready for a new challenge in Russia with his new club. I was very happy to join the Russian club because when they approached me it was a bit difficult from the start because I didn’t want to leave the Bundesliga. But when I look at the club’s records, coupled with the achievements they have achieved in Europe and having visited the club three times when I played for Sporting in the Champions League, I found that it is one of the best clubs in the world, Aruna said in a press statement from the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday. While in Germany, Nigerian table tennis superstar helped Fulda to the German Cup semi-finals and Bundesliga play-offs last season. The negotiations Aruna revealed how his performances attracted the Russians and led to negotiations, which ended in fruitful fashion. I was contacted by the Russian club in October 2022 and they had to write to the Fulda management stating their intention to throw me into their fold. They did so and paid the necessary transfer fee so that I could join them in January. But I was also committed to helping Fulda get out of the relegation zone in the Bundesliga, which we were able to do in our last league game last season to occupy 12th place in the 16-team league, he said. He added: I like new challenges and I believe playing in the Russian league is another challenge for me as I have played in Portuguese, French and German leagues since turning pro. I am sure that I will improve my game even more and I am also ready to help the club stay at the top of the Russian league this season. Aruna’s new club Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg is three-way ETTU Champions League winners with several records in the Russian league. Whether money was a motivating factor for moving to Russia, Aruna said: I know people wonder that there is a lot of money involved. Of course there is money involved, but for me it is a very good club where I can improve my game even more. One of my dreams is to be part of this team in the future and luckily they came naturally and I was very happy to join this club and I am looking forward to the new challenge. Aruna, 34, is the No. 14 ranked player on the ITTF rankings and No. 1 in Africa. Support PREMIUM TIMES journalism in integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. But only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, a responsible democracy and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider modestly supporting this noble cause. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES you help maintain relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and available to everyone. Donate TEXT ADVERTISEMENT: Call Willie – +2348098788999

