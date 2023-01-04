LSU’s strong road effort falls just short to Kentucky, 74-71 – LSU

LEXINGTON, Kentucky The LSU Tigers battled Kentucky for the full 40 minutes in their first road league game of the season before falling to the Wildcats on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena, 74-71.

KJ Williams had a strong night for the Tigers with 8 of 13 field goals, including four treys and three free throws to lead all scorers in the game with 23 points.

The game marked the first time all season that LSU had more than three players in double digits, as Adam Miller had 15 points on five three-pointers, while reigning SEC player Trae Hannibal made 5-of-6 field goals to return to — back double digits in the league with 12 points and Cam Hayes added 11.

For the second time this season, LSU was able to keep sales in the single digits, recording just nine. LSU had assists on 15 of their 26 buckets as both teams played fairly clean throughout the game.

LSU had a few small first half leads, including 17-15 with 11:36 left in the stanza. The Wildcats opened up an eight-point lead twice in the last six minutes, but LSU cut the deficit to just four, 42-38, at halftime.

LSU had possession to open the second half and was able to cut the Wildcat lead to just one, 42-41, on a three-pointer by KJ Williams. Kentucky tried to take back the game by scoring the next seven points to stretch the margin to eight and the lead eventually went to double digits, 58-48, with 12:30 left to play.

But this group of Tigers did everything they could to keep Kentucky fans from celebrating too much.

Down 60-50 after an exchange of buckets, the Tigers went on an 8-0 run as Miller hit a 3-pointer, Fountain followed up with a miss and scored and then KJ hit a three to make it 60-58 with 6 still :29 play.

Kentucky would eventually cut the game to six points before LSU worked again when Hayes hit a three-pointer at the corner and Hannibal got a bucket to make it a one-point game, 67–66, with the clock ticking less than two minutes.

Kentucky led 72-68 with 25 seconds left in the game. LSU had to play the foul game after a turnover, having committed only four team fouls. The Tigers were finally able to get Kentucky on the line in the bonus, which the Wildcats missed with 19 seconds left to play.

The Tigers Hayes then was fouled on a three-pointer attempt and made all three attempts, trailing the Tigers only once, 72–71, with 4.6 seconds left to play.

The Tigers fouled Jacob Toppin with 3.4 to play, who made both free throws to make it 74–71.

LSU tried to get the ball down to make a shot, but a rushing effort from KJ Williams was off.

LSU is now 12-2 on the season and 1-1 in the SEC, while Kentucky is now 10-4 and also 1-1 in the conference.

Toppin led Kentucky with 21 points, while Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 points and 16 rebounds. Calvin Wallace had 14 points and Sahvir Wheeler had 11 points and nine assists.

The Wildcats finished the game with 51.9 percent, going 28-of-54, going 7-of-18 from distance and 11-of-14 on the line. The Tigers were one try under 50 percent, scoring 26 of 53 or 49.1 percent. LSU had another double-digit night off the arc, hitting 11 of 25 for 44.0 percent (KJ and Miller had nine of 11 marks). LSU was 8-of-10 from the free throw line.

LSU, which had 26 points in the paint, was defeated 31-22, with Kentucky holding a 10-5 lead on offensive boards.

The Tigers for the second game in a row got good contributions from the bench. After Arkansas scored, 25-0 from the bench, LSU outscored the Wildcats, 16-4.

LSU returns to the road this weekend, traveling to Bryan-College Station for a game at Reed Arena with Texas A&M. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates and broadcast by the SEC Network.

—

KENTUCKY USA. LSU

RUPP ARENA LEXINGTON, KY.

JANUARY 3, 2023

LSU head coach Matt McMahon

Pick up line

Courtesy of Kentucky. I thought it was a great basketball game. Both teams were probably better than expected offensively going in. Give them credit for finding ways to win; they hit some hard shots there late. We were finally able to make some stops in the last eight minutes to close the gap on the glass a bit. They just give you such a hard time with Oscar there on the glass and they put in some hard shots in the last minute and a half to win the game. I’m really proud of our players. We don’t have moral victories, so I’m disappointed we didn’t find a way to win. I found out a lot about our team tonight. The character, the toughness, the things that should be the building blocks of how we continue to build this great LSU program.

About Jacob Toppin’s performance

Thanks to [Jacob Toppin]. One of our staffers shared an article with me about how he went through that four-game period where he played an average of three [points] a game and was really in a bad mindset. So credit to him for coming back with a great performance on Saturday. He’s a very good mid-range shooter, but that’s something we have to live with. We have to force teams to take some non-paint twos and he was able to take them down. I think he’s a really good cutter without basketball and he does a good job whether you’re in man or zone, finding the cracks in the defense. I thought he beat us with a few shots. It’s basketball, so he’s 3-22 out of three on the year, but he pops those three to freeze the game at the end.

On Kentucky’s Offensive Performance

People keep telling me they’re struggling, but they’re in the top 20 in the country in many offensive stats. They shoot 39% of three and have a man who absolutely dominates in the paint, so I really hadn’t seen those struggles. I think they give you a hard time because they shoot in well from three and they have the best offensive rebounder in basketball when they miss. They won a lot of those 50/50 plays and loose balls. I wish we had a few more, but courtesy of Kentucky.

On return to the Commonwealth

Great to see. It has been a while. Of course it means something to us. I was 11 years of my life in Murray, Kentucky. My youngest daughter was born there and she was here with me tonight for the game, along with a lot of people who had become family along the way.

#12, KJ Williams, F

About replaying a game in Kentucky

It means a lot to me. I started my freshman year there and spent a great four years there. I had a lot of success and built a lot of relationships off the field. I want to thank them for all they have done for me and for coming out tonight to support.

About playing against Oscar Tshiebwe

It was the chance of a lifetime for me to compete against a great player like him. He knows how to reach his spots very well and knows where the ball will go when it comes off the edge. Credit him, he attacks the rim and tries to get the offensive and defensive rebounds. For me, I was just trying to go in and play my game by attacking him and boxing him out so I can give my team a chance to crash and get the rebound.