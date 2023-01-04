Cricket Association partners with India’s Dream 11 for 10 Splash Cricket Tournament





– Advertisement – By Neto Baptiste The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) has partnered with India-based fantasy sports platform Dream 11 to stream the local T10 cricket tournament scheduled for Thursday. All matches in the 10 Splash Cricket Tournament will be streamed from the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground to viewers across India and around the world. president of the ABCA, Leon Rodneysaid the partnership has been in the works for some time. Dream 11 has been chasing us for a full Dream 11 10-overs-a-side tournament and if you look at the Dominica and the St Lucia, which have been done by Dream 11, they prefer to play those six-team tournaments , and you know what they’re doing those tournaments for with the matches radiating back to India, but we’ve managed to start discussions with them and this tournament will be partly driven by Dream 11, he said. President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association, Leon Rodney. However, the link has forced the Cricket Association to change the start time for matches in the 10 Splash, which are usually played in the evening, and some weekend matches start as early as 11.30am. Rodney said this is in line with the deal they made with Dream 11. Dream 11 will bring the feed to India and obviously you know that’s necessary and it’s no secret that Dream 11 will kind of set up a bet in terms of the bets. So that’s why maybe you should let the games play at a time when they have the audience to take that feed. Based on the feedback from the VP Kenny Lewis, it seems [clubs] are very on board, he said. Teams are seeded into two zones for the tournament with the Liberta Blackhawks, New Winthorpes Lions, Pigotts Crushers, Police, Bolans Blasters and Rising Sun Spartans in Zone A, while Empire Nation, Bethesda Golden Eagles, Combined Schools, All Saints Pythons, Freetown, and Jennings Tigers occupying Zone B. Rodney hopes the new partnership with Dream 11 can open doors for players. Most of these tournaments that Dream 11 hosts if you look you see some of these guys get some contracts in the UAE in the smaller T10 tournaments so I bet it will be beneficial for some players and with some good performances. maybe they’re playing in a T10 tournament somewhere in Abu Dhabi, the president said. The tournament kicks off with a double-header on Thursday when the Police take on Bolans Blasters at 3PM and Pigotts Crushers take on Rising Sun Spartans at 6PM. The winning team will take home $5,000. – Advertisement –

