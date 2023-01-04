Broncos, NFL players respond to scary injury on Monday Night Football for Bill’s safety

Good morning Broncos Country!

If you were watching Monday Night Football, you saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially jumped up after the hit, took a few steps, then collapsed, unconscious and not breathing.

It was a terrifying sight on the football field. Players and coaches were visibly upset as they watched medical personnel resuscitate Hamlin for about 10 minutes.

The sophomore safety was transported from the field in an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was intubated and admitted in critical condition.

Hamlins marketing representative tweeted around 10:45 p.m. EST that Hamlin’s vitals had returned to normal, and a hospital spokesperson reported around 11:30 p.m. EST that they do not expect to issue a condition update until Tuesday morning.

But just before 2 a.m., the Bills tweeted the latest:

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a hit in our game against the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment. He is currently sedated and hospitalized in critical condition. Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

During the game — while it was temporarily suspended as medical personnel rushed onto the field to administer CPR — current and former NFL players flooded Twitter with messages of love and support for their teammate and friend.

As the teams, NFL and Players Association wrestled with what to do with the game just entering the middle of the first quarter, the NFL announced it would be postponed about an hour later.

Based on various reports, the @NFL did not make the decision to suspend the Bengals-Bills game. On the contrary, players/captains and coaches of both teams, who had witnessed Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin receive 8 minutes of CPR, said they would not continue the game. #NFL David Schuster (@DavidShuster) January 3, 2023

The situation revealed something we all know but often conveniently forget: football is a rough game and there can be consequences to a player’s health.

Don’t worry, I’m not here to advocate for a sport with fewer hits or less machismo built into the game. Players know that there is always a risk of injury and are probably also somewhat aware of the possible long-term consequences for their health.

But after last night’s situation – one in which 24-year-old Hamlin could have died or still have serious complications from the cardiac arrest he reportedly suffered – I am that person which will remind everyone in the room that football is still just a game.

A game that we all undoubtedly enjoy watching. A game we like to get angry about and yell at players for not doing enough to get us what we want. A game that we like to make seem bigger than it is because we think we are involved in the outcome.

But none of that is the truth.

We can yell at the players to tackle harder and run faster and not drop the ball and if they touch it they have to catch it… but none of us get hit in that game. Granted, we don’t make the millions, but I doubt Hamlin is thinking much about money right now.

The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Be okay. Please. JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Former NFL safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark spoke to ESPN’s Scott VanPelt and discussed the one thing fans and the NFL should be thinking about in a situation like this: the player’s life.

Clark, a former safety with the Steelers, got a scare in 2007 after playing against the Broncos. Just before boarding the plane to go home, he developed severe pain and was rushed to the hospital, where he discovered he had injured his spleen and had to remove it immediately. Clark was hospitalized for a month, suffering from a high fever and losing nearly 40 pounds. He recalled his teammates telling him they didn’t think he would make it.

Clark reminded fans that the player’s life matters and even noted that players are definitely part of the so-called problem of making the game bigger than it actually is. The huge contracts, the personalities, the comments about going to war with their teammates all add up to how important we make sports and competitions.

And there’s nothing wrong with that, but at a time like Monday night, it’s important to remember the priority.

And so the next time I think we’re going to get mad at our favorite fantasy player or mad that the guy on our team doesn’t make it to the game and say he sucks, and say you get to make all this money, let’s remember that these men risked their lives to make their dream come true, Clark said. And tonight Damar Hamlin’s dream became a nightmare, not only for himself, but for his family and his team.

While stupid idiots like Skip Bayless wondered aloud (via Twitter) how the NFL could afford that postpone an important game like the Bills-Bengali, hundreds of players around the league — including many Broncos — and pro athletes of many sports, tweeted their prayers for Hamlin, whose condition remained critical overnight.

A heartwarming outcome was that Hamlin’s charity to raise money for toys for children in his hometown of Pittsburgh — with a goal of $2,500 — had raised $2 million by midnight and was over $3 million by Tuesday morning.

Dangerous gameman prayers for the Brodie Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) January 3, 2023

I’m glad NFL canceled that game. Prayers for Hamlin. Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 3, 2023

Name this shit and be there for this boy! Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 3, 2023

