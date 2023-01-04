Tennis: ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin explains plan after weather conditions

Rain has caused a lot of delays at the ASB Classic. Photo/Getty

ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin remains confident that the final stages of the women’s event can proceed normally, but admits the immediate outlook is bleak.

Due to the continuous rain, all games were limited to

two indoor courts on Wednesday, with no capacity for spectators and both outdoor sessions cancelled.

That seems the most likely scenario for Thursday, with another blanket of rain forecast for Auckland.

At worst, eight second-round matches involving big names like Coco Gauff, Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez would be played indoors on Thursday and two more sessions would be called off.

Lamperin still hopes for the best with a full outdoor program, but has not shied away from the bleak prospects.

It’s very unstable, Lamperin said. We can expect a lot of rain, but we have this contingency plan to make sure the tournament can go ahead.

It’s very frustrating and we would really like the fans to watch the games, but we also need to be able to take care of the tournament and make sure the games can go ahead.

Wet weather postponed playing on the center court of the ASB Classic. Photo/Getty

Lamperin was not yet considering allowing players to play two games a day later in the week, as has happened in the past, preferring to keep the schedule on track.

We try to take each day at a time, Lamperin said. [On Wednesday] the goal was to finish the matches in the first round.

Moving matches to the indoor arena at the Scarbro Tennis Center in East Auckland, where there is much more space for spectators, was not possible for logistical reasons and also because of the different court surfaces.

The courts are not in the best of conditions, Lamperin said.

It’s not the first time the ASB Classic has been affected by weather, but disruptions early in the week are always more challenging given the sheer number of matches to be endured.

There are also consequences for revenue, with the loss of food and drink sales and the obligation to refund tickets. It’s the last thing needed after two years without a tournament.

We are not there yet, said Lamperin when asked if it would be a major financial blow. We have taken out a number of insurance policies. So we are in regular contact with them to make sure we are making the right decisions.

Lamperin said the players remain rational after three rain-ravaged days. On Wednesday, some were transported to Albany to train on the indoor courts, while others passed the time in the players’ lounge or their hotel.

[They] are used to rain, Lamperin said. These conditions occur all over the world. It’s just part of their life. They handled the situation very well.

Wednesday was a frustrating day on Stanley Street. Fans arrived for the scheduled day session and things looked promising for a while, until more rain came just before the 2pm start. Plenty lingered as Tina Turner’s I cant stand the rain blared over the stadium speakers.

There was not much to do, although the indoor games (which started at 1 pm) were broadcast on the big screen from 3:30 pm. The day session was eventually canceled just after 5pm and the night session after 8pm.

Lamperin sympathized with the hardened fans.

It’s always a tricky one, Lamperin said. We understand that fans are always asking for more information. We’ll provide updates as information becomes available, but we can’t make an early decision; it makes no sense to cancel a day at 1 pm, for example. If there’s a window to play, we need to keep that option open.

It was also a difficult introduction for Lamperin, in his first tournament in charge after Karl Budge’s long tenure.

I don’t think about being lucky or unlucky, Lamperin said. We have a situation; we just have to deal with it. It’s not the first time it’s rained during a tennis tournament, it’s happening all over the world – so let’s go ahead and try to deliver the event as best we can.

If the action is indoors on Thursday, games are likely to start at 2 p.m. If the weather clears up unexpectedly, the outdoor session is scheduled from 12 noon.