Former Red Wings D Bautin passed away at age 55





Sergei Bautin was an Olympic gold winner. He made two appearances in the World Championship. For one game, he was also a member of the Detroit Red Wings. Bautin passed away on Monday at the age of 55 after a long illness. In 1992, Bautin was part of the Unified Team that won the gold medal at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France. After the Olympics, he was among the early wave of Russian players eager to play in the NHL. would join the Winnipeg Jets. It was during his sophomore season in Winnipeg that the Jets traded Bautin. He came to the Red Wings with Bob Essensa for Tim Cheveldae and Dallas Drake. According to reports, one of our strongest players of all time – Sergei Bautin – has passed away after a period of illness. Rest in peace #3. pic.twitter.com/g07n2CIfsa — Lule Hockey (@LuleaHockey) January 2, 2023 He made one appearance for the Red Wings for the rest of the campaign. Bautin would gear up for the season finale against the Dallas Stars on April 13, 1994. Wearing number 29, he would finish the game plus-1. In doing so, he could boast of playing for two of the legendary hockey coaches – Detroit’s Scotty Bowman and Soviet national team coach Viktor Tikhonov. It would be his only appearance for the club. Bautin spent the 1994–95 season with the AHL Adirondack Red Wings. The San Jose sharks would sign him for his NHL swansong in 1995-96. The following season, Bautin would move to Europe. Playing for Lulea, he would lead the Swedish league with 113 penalty minutes. Moscow Dynamo mourns Bautin’s passing Moscow Dynamo of the KHL, the Russian team Bautin played for before coming to the NHL, issued a statement announcing his death. “Dynamo extends its condolences to Sergei Viktorovich’s family and friends,” the statement said. “This is an irreplaceable loss for the Dynamo family. “We mourn with you.” According to his LinkedIn profile, Bautin lived in the Greater Denver area where he served as the Hockey Director at Evolution Elite Hockey Academy. He had his Level 4 USA Hockey coaching certificate and showed coaching experience in his resume in Dallas and Kansas City, as well as in Russia. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

