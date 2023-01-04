$597.5 billion global spectator sports industry through 2031

Sports
Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Spectator Sports Global Market Opportunities and Strategies 2031” report added ResearchAndMarkets.coms offer.
This report offers strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global spectator sports market as it emerges after the COVID 19 shutdown.
This report describes and explains the global spectator sports market and covers 2016 to 2021, the so-called historical period, and 2021 to 2026, the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market in each region and for the major economies within each region.
The global spectator sports market reached a value of nearly $164,932.3 million in 2021, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $164,932.3 million in 2021 to $354,000.2 million in 2026 at a rate of 16.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2026 and reach $597,531.1 million by 2031.
The growth in the historical period was driven by growth in emerging markets and rapid urbanization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historical period included climate change, a shortage of sports officials and doping scandals affecting sport.
In the future, increasing sponsorship, proliferation of internet-accessible devices, multiple sports channels to attract viewers, and economic growth will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the spectator sports market in the future include the threat of home entertainment, increasing regulation of sports, and the outbreak of epidemic diseases.
North America was the largest region in the spectator sports market, accounting for 40.9% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the spectator sports market will be the Middle East and Eastern Europe, where growth over the period 2021-2026 will reach 19.1% and 17.5% respectively. Next is Africa and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 17.1% and 17.1%, respectively, over the period 2021-2026.
The global spectator sports market is highly fragmented with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.22% of the total market in 2020. The high fragmentation of the spectator sports market is mainly due to the presence of local clubs and teams in different countries offering spectator sports according to local culture and preferences. Major players in the market include Dallas Cowboys, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, New York Yankees, Manchester United Football Club and others.
The best opportunities in the spectator sports market, segmented by type of sport, will be in the football segment, which will generate $57,244.5 million in global annual revenue by 2026. , which will generate $155,979.9 million in global annual revenue by 2026.
The largest opportunities in the racing and individual sports market, segmented by type, will be in the individual sports segment, which will generate $23,709.4 million in global annual revenue by 2026. The largest opportunities in the spectator sports market, segmented by source of revenue, will be in the media rights segment, which will generate $67,796.1 million in global annual revenue by 2026. The biggest opportunities in the football market, segmented by revenue source, will emerge in the media rights segment, which will generate $30,404.3 million in annual global revenue by 2026.
Market trend-based strategies for the spectator sports market include mobile ticketing, virtual reality to enhance spectator experience, analytics for price tags, emerging markets investing in sports, merger of sports and entertainment, partnership sponsorships, corporate social responsibility and sustainability, increasing demand for smart arenas/stadiums.
Strategies adopted by players in the spectator sports industry include developing strategic partnerships and collaborations to improve operations, strengthening business and service offerings through acquisitions, and investing in new infrastructure, and enhancing international presence.
To capitalize on the opportunities, the publisher recommends spectator sports companies to develop mobile ticketing facilities, adoption of VR and AR, fusion of sports and entertainment, personalization of fan engagement, provision of sports tourism, expansion in emerging markets, focus on analytics for dynamic price tickets, use social media to maximize reach, partner with major brands, focus on gender inclusion, expand offerings for Paralympic athletes.
For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhx78j
