$597.5 billion global spectator sports industry through 2031

Company logo

Global spectator sports market

Global spectator sports market

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Spectator Sports Global Market Opportunities and Strategies 2031” report added ResearchAndMarkets.coms offer.

This report offers strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global spectator sports market as it emerges after the COVID 19 shutdown.

Reasons to buy

Get a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available in the market, covering 48 regions.

Understand how the market is being impacted by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus diminishes.

Create regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Use the relationships between key data sets for superior strategies.

Suitable to support your internal and external presentations with reliable data and high quality analyses.

This report describes and explains the global spectator sports market and covers 2016 to 2021, the so-called historical period, and 2021 to 2026, the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market in each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global spectator sports market reached a value of nearly $164,932.3 million in 2021, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $164,932.3 million in 2021 to $354,000.2 million in 2026 at a rate of 16.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2026 and reach $597,531.1 million by 2031.

The growth in the historical period was driven by growth in emerging markets and rapid urbanization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historical period included climate change, a shortage of sports officials and doping scandals affecting sport.

In the future, increasing sponsorship, proliferation of internet-accessible devices, multiple sports channels to attract viewers, and economic growth will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the spectator sports market in the future include the threat of home entertainment, increasing regulation of sports, and the outbreak of epidemic diseases.

North America was the largest region in the spectator sports market, accounting for 40.9% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the spectator sports market will be the Middle East and Eastern Europe, where growth over the period 2021-2026 will reach 19.1% and 17.5% respectively. Next is Africa and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 17.1% and 17.1%, respectively, over the period 2021-2026.

The global spectator sports market is highly fragmented with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.22% of the total market in 2020. The high fragmentation of the spectator sports market is mainly due to the presence of local clubs and teams in different countries offering spectator sports according to local culture and preferences. Major players in the market include Dallas Cowboys, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​New York Yankees, Manchester United Football Club and others.

The best opportunities in the spectator sports market, segmented by type of sport, will be in the football segment, which will generate $57,244.5 million in global annual revenue by 2026. , which will generate $155,979.9 million in global annual revenue by 2026.

Story continues

The largest opportunities in the racing and individual sports market, segmented by type, will be in the individual sports segment, which will generate $23,709.4 million in global annual revenue by 2026. The largest opportunities in the spectator sports market, segmented by source of revenue, will be in the media rights segment, which will generate $67,796.1 million in global annual revenue by 2026. The biggest opportunities in the football market, segmented by revenue source, will emerge in the media rights segment, which will generate $30,404.3 million in annual global revenue by 2026.

Market trend-based strategies for the spectator sports market include mobile ticketing, virtual reality to enhance spectator experience, analytics for price tags, emerging markets investing in sports, merger of sports and entertainment, partnership sponsorships, corporate social responsibility and sustainability, increasing demand for smart arenas/stadiums.

Strategies adopted by players in the spectator sports industry include developing strategic partnerships and collaborations to improve operations, strengthening business and service offerings through acquisitions, and investing in new infrastructure, and enhancing international presence.

To capitalize on the opportunities, the publisher recommends spectator sports companies to develop mobile ticketing facilities, adoption of VR and AR, fusion of sports and entertainment, personalization of fan engagement, provision of sports tourism, expansion in emerging markets, focus on analytics for dynamic price tickets, use social media to maximize reach, partner with major brands, focus on gender inclusion, expand offerings for Paralympic athletes.

Report attribute Details Number of pages 579 Forecast period 2021 – 2031 Estimated market value (USD) in 2021 $164932.3 million Expected market value (USD) in 2031 $597531.1 million Compound annual growth rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global

Main topics:

1. Summary of the spectator sports market

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation by geography

6.1.2. Segmentation by type of sport

6.1.3. Segmentation by type

6.1.4. Segmentation by revenue source

7. Characteristics of the spectator sports market

7.1. Market segmentation by type

7.1.1. Sports teams and clubs

7.1.2. Racing, cycling and individual sports

7.2. Market segmentation by revenue source

7.2.1. Tickets

7.2.2. Media rights

7.2.3. Sponsorship

7.2.4. merchandising

7.3. Market segmentation by sport

7.3.1. Badminton

7.3.2. Basketball

7.3.3. Basketball

7.3.4. Cricket

7.3.5. Cycling

7.3.6. Hockey

7.3.7. Ice hockey

7.3.8. To race

7.3.9. Rugby/Football

7.3.10. Football

7.3.11. Table tennis

7.3.12. Tennis

7.3.13. Volley-ball

7.3.14. wrestling/boxing

7.3.15. Mixed martial arts

7.3.16. Others

8. Spectator Sports Market, Product/Service Analysis – Product/Service Examples

9. Spectator Sports Market, Supply Chain Analysis

9.1.1. Sources

9.1.2. Sports organizers

9.1.3. sponsor

9.1.4. Media Entities

9.1.5. Distributors

9.1.6. End users

10. Customer Information for the Spectator Sports Market

10.1. Sports enthusiasts willing to attend outdoor sports events after the pandemic

10.2. Sports enthusiasts have missed watching live sports during COVID

10.3. Pay TV viewers Favorite leagues/sports

10.4. Americans prefer to watch sports in stadiums

10.5. Cricket is a vibrant and popular sport popular among a billion fans

10.6. Growing popularity of Paralympics

10.7. Football and racing are the two least trusted sports in Britain

10.8. American Football is the favorite spectator sport of Americans

11. Spectator Sports Market Trends and Strategies

11.1. Mobile ticket sales

11.2. Virtual Reality to enhance the spectator experience

11.3. Analysis for ticket pricing

11.4. Emerging markets invest in sports

11.5. Rising demand for smart arenas/stadiums

11.6. Fusion of sports and entertainment

11.7. Sponsorship to partnerships

11.8. Corporate Social Responsibility And Sustainability

12. Impact of COVID-19 on the Spectator Sports Market

12.1. Effect on federations and leagues/tournaments

12.2. Effect on fans and sponsorship

12.3. Market normality

13.Global size and growth of the spectator sports market

13.1. Market size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 – 2021, Value ($ Million)

13.2.1. Market Drivers 2016 – 2021

13.2.2. Restrictions on the market 2016 – 2021

13.3. Projected market growth, 2021 – 2026, 2031F value ($ million)

13.3.1. Market drivers 2021 – 2026

13.3.2. Restrictions on the market 2021 – 2026

14. Spectator Sports Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Spectator Sports Market, By Region, Historical & Forecast, 2016 – 2021, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($Million)

14.2. Global Spectator Sports Market, 2016 – 2026, Historical and Forecast, by Region

14.3. Global Spectator Sports Market, 2021 – 2026, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

15. Segmentation of the Global Spectator Sports Market

15.1. Global Spectator Sports Market, Segmentation by Sports Type, Historical & Forecast, 2016 – 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

15.2. Global Spectator Sports Market, Segmentation by Type, Historical and Forecast, 2016 – 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

15.2.1. Global Racing, Cycling and Individual Sports Market, Segment by Type, Historical and Forecast, 2016 – 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

15.2.2. The individual sports market grew from $19,453.9 million in 2016 to $23,875.9 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The market is expected to grow to $47,585.3 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%, and to $83,841.3 million in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 12.0%.

15.2.3. The racing and bicycle market grew from $8,738.5 million in 2016 to $9,913.9 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The market is expected to grow to $19,292.6 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%, and to $31,820.7 million in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%.

15.2.4. The global racing, cycling and individual sports market grew from $28,192.4 million in 2016 to $33,789.8 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The market is expected to grow to $66,877.9 million by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%, and to $115,662 million by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6%.

15.3. Global Spectator Sports Market, Segmentation by Revenue Source, Historical & Forecast, 2016 – 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

15.3.1. Global Soccer Market, Segmentation by Revenue Source, Historical and Forecast, 2016 – 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

16. Comparison of the global spectator sports market with macroeconomic factors

16.1. Size of the spectator sports market, percentage of GDP, worldwide

16.2. Per capita average spending of the sports market for spectators, worldwide

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhx78j

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900