Boyle’s Buffs host Oregon, OSU in Critical Homestand this week

BOULDER With 16 Pac-12 games still remaining at 80 percent of the conference schedule, it might sound like a stretch to say the Colorado Buffaloes need to win a weekend in Boulder.

But if Tad Boyle The Buffs have plans for an NCAA Tournament berth, home wins against Oregon on Thursday (7 p.m.) and Oregon State on Saturday (7:30 p.m.) would go a long way in keeping those hopes alive.

Just a week ago, the Buffs (9-6 overall, 1-3 Pac-12) were in fine form during the postseason chase. Despite some disappointing early losses, CU was comfortably in the mid-40s in the NCAA’s NET rankings, and they cemented their situation with a win over Stanford.

But a shock New Year’s Eve loss at Cal, just the second win this year for the struggling Bears, gave CU its first Quad 4 loss of the year and pushed Colorado into the 70s in the NET.

Now the Buffs need to set the record straight quickly, especially with their annual road trip to the Los Angeles schools coming up following this week’s two-game homestand.

No doubt, with 16 conference games left to play, plus the conference tournament, there are countless ways the Buffs can put themselves back into the NCAA Tournament picture. A sizable win streak along the stretch could do the trick, and there’s always the possibility of a conference tournament title to secure themselves a bid.

But the best way to get back into the conversation is to protect their home floor for the rest of the season, stealing a few more road wins along the way and then picking up a few wins in the conference tournament.

That could be enough to bring their NET ranking back to an acceptable level and possibly give them a tournament-worthy resume.

But to achieve those goals, the Buffs will have to create some consistency, something that has eluded them for much of the year.

It wasn’t until the 11th game of the season that CU managed to record back-to-back victories, setting the stage for a five-game win streak. The game in Cal seemed like the perfect opportunity for Colorado to take the streak to six and collect a rare Pac-12 road trip sweep.

But the Bears jumped on the Buffs early and only a furious rally in the final two minutes kept the 80-76 Finals looking respectable.

Now, as Boyle likes to say, the price of poker has gone up significantly and the Buffs can’t afford too many bad hands.

One piece of the CU puzzle that has been consistent lately is point guard KJ Simpson . The Buffs sophomore was named Pac-12 Player of the Week earlier this week after averaging 28.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals on CU’s trip to the Bay Area. Simpson currently ranks second in the conference in scoring, averaging 18.7 points per game.

But the Buffs will need more from their other starters, particularly juniors Tristan da Silva and Nick Clifford both of whom struggled during CU’s recent trip.

Da Silva, who had scored at least 20 points and grabbed at least eight rebounds in each of his previous three games, had only 15 points and eight rebounds in the two games combined. Clifford, meanwhile, managed just six points and five boards in the two games.

Another area the Buffs need to improve? Try the free throw line, where Colorado shoots just 65 percent this year, coming last in the Pac-12.

BRIEF VIEW OF OREGON: Picked to finish third in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll, the Ducks (8-6 overall, 2-1 Pac-12) have had their ups and downs this season as well. Their losses include losses at the hands of UC Irvine and Utah Valley, as well as three consecutive losses at the hands of Houston, Connecticut and Michigan State ranked teams.

But they are still a very talented team and have put up a decent 2-1 start in conference play. Guard Will Richardson leads the Ducks in scoring with 15.6 ppg and is second in the conference in assists with 5.9 per game. The Ducks also get a good production from big man N’Faly Dante, who averages 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

On an interesting note, the Ducks have only played one real road game this year, a 65-56 loss at UCLA.

QUICK LOOK OREGON STATE: Wayne Tinkle’s Beavers (7-7, 1-2) are also struggling to find any consistency. They have a conference win over Washington (a team that beat CU in early December), but they’ve also lost to Portland State (twice), USC, and Texas A&M (who soundly defeated the Buffs earlier this season).

The Beavers have three players with double-digit averages, led by freshman guard Jordan Pope (13.1 ppg) and junior forward Glenn Taylor (12.1 ppg).

Overall, the Beavers have struggled offensively, averaging only 65.5 points per game, 11th in the Pac-12.