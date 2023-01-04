Cricket powder’s ‘excellent’ nutritional potential is making researchers jump

For several years now, crickets have been proposed as a new source of nutrients in human nutrition, as they contain bioactive molecules, including a high content of protein, lipids, chitin, vitamins and minerals.

In a new Italian study, published in ‘Antioxidants’, the nutritional and functional properties of a new spray-dried (SD) cricket powder were evaluated. The powder was characterized by physicochemical properties (morphology, size distribution, solid state, thermal profiles and surface zeta potential) and antioxidant properties. In addition, preclinical properties (cytocompatibility and pro-inflammatory immune response) were assessed.

The resulting data lead the authors to suggest that SD crickets represent an interesting material for medical nutrition with an intended future application in tissue engineering due to their “excellent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity”.

The dimensional analysis suggests a narrow size distribution with an average diameter of 22 m that should improve palatability. The solid state characterization highlights the presence of lipids, proteins and chitin. The amount of chitin was also evaluated, as it is a bioactive polysaccharide with antioxidant and antimicrobial activities.

The powder was found to have an average chitin content of 32.80 – 7.32 g/kg, which the researchers believe could help protect against inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases.

The in vitro protein digestibility study found that the SD cricket powder had a PDCAAS value of 1, indicating that it is a source of protein that can provide all the amino acids humans need for optimal nutrition. This may be related to the fine particle size that promotes bioavailability.

In addition, the antioxidant tests revealed an increase in both the radical scavenging activity and the chelating (binding) activity of ferrous ions, suggesting that the powder possesses antioxidant activity.

“This particular aspect could be of great interest to the medical field, as free radicals generated by altered metabolic processes can cause significant injury and lead to a number of diseases, including cancer, inflammation and neurological disorders.” the review is.

In addition, the SD crickets show no toxic effect on cellular viability for both Caco-2 cells and monocyte-derived macrophages.In conclusion, the studies on SD crickets underline their potential nutritional value as they can be considered equivalent to milk protein, eggs and cow’s milk, all of which are highly nutritious foods.

“In addition, the antioxidant properties, biocompatibility, thermal stability and anti-inflammatory properties support the potential use of SD crickets in the food industry by providing health benefits in addition to their basic nutritional value.

“These results are confirmed with different batches, showing a low variability of the properties of SD crickets from one batch to another. The consistency of the batches and their properties prove that SD crickets are an interesting material and that future applications can be considered, such as their use in tissue engineering due to their excellent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity.”

Novel Foods status in the EU

In Europe, the marketing of insects as food is governed by the Novel Foods legislation Regulation (EU) No. 2015/2283, which applies to all categories of foods that were not significantly released for human consumption before 15 May 1997 used within the European Union, which is the case for insects. Currently (Q3 2022), four Novel Food authorizations have come into force for edible insects and EFSA (European Food Security Authority) has published a sixth opinion on edible insects, highlighting that food safety and quality are strictly related to the species and the production process.

Crickets are highly nutritious and rich in high-quality protein and are an excellent source of recommended essential amino acids, with the possible exception of methionine/cysteine. They are also a good source of riboflavin, folic acid, vitamin B12, tocopherols and several minerals.

In addition, insects have been found to be beneficial to human health due to the presence of bioactive molecules that act as anti-inflammatory, cardioprotective, antimicrobial, antimycotic and antioxidant compoundss. In particular, chitin, a bioactive polysaccharide from the exoskeleton of insects, is characterized by remarkable antioxidant and antimicrobial activities. These can offer a wide range of applications in many sectors and help protect the public diseases such as cancer, neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases.

Nutritional benefits of spray dried powder

The most common production method involves grinding whole crickets into a paste, followed by drying in an oven to obtain a cricket cake, and finally reducing the particle size in an industrial food processor to obtain flour. The main problem with the final product obtained through this method is that the particle size often exceeds 300 m, as the cricket exoskeleton made of chitin resists grinding and remains largely intact.

This is not a problem in the products where these particle sizes are acceptable, such as bars or some baked goods. However, it could significantly reduce sensory acceptance in other products (such as beverages or puddings), as particles larger than 100 m may appear unpleasant to the human tongue and palate.

To solve this problem, other processes have been established to produce a finer cricket powder by wet mixing the cricket mass and then spray drying it. This process results in a spray-dried (SD) cricket powder that differs from cricket cakes in color, taste and texture.

In fact, spray-drying is a simple, easily scalable and versatile technique that allows obtaining microparticles with a size distribution from a few m to a few hundred m, resulting in a more pleasant product for the human palate. In addition, the process can be completed in a shorter time, keeping the taste intact.

For the current study, SD crickets were donated by Alia Insect Farm. The insects were pasteurized and then chopped and ground to obtain a homogeneous mixture. This was spray dried at 200°C (inlet temperature) to give a fine powder with a residual moisture of less than 5%. Ten batches were prepared and 50 g samples of each were studied.

