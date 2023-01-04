College Football Playoffs epic semifinals draw the highest ratings in five years: sports on TV

Before we get into the TV ratings, it’s important to note that these are games played by real people for our entertainment, and what happened Monday to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a stark reminder of the deadly risks of football .

Everything feels smaller and trivial when a life is literally on the line. Fingers crossed, Hamlin eventually walks out of the hospital and lives a full, healthy, long life.

There’s no easy way to get rid of that, and it shouldn’t be easy, but we’re still here to put sports TV viewers into context, even if it feels hollow today. My colleagues have full coverage of Hamlin’s situation here.

Get off to a good start with two College Football Playoff Semifinals on Saturday on ESPN Networks. And it’s no surprise that two thrillers enjoyed huge audiences, especially since it’s rare to see two heart-pounding CFP semifinals in the same season.

Georgia’s 42–41 prime-time victory over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, only achieved after a missed Buckeyes field goal in the waning moments, averaged 22.1 million viewers.

That’s the best CFP semifinal audience average since Georgia’s wild 54-48 double-overtime win over Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl, which averaged 26.9 million viewers, according to early ratings.

While it was a great game, Saturday’s thriller faced insurmountable competition from its oldest possible rival: Father Time. According to Sports Media Watch (SMW), the game’s audience peaked at just under 24 million between 9:45 and 10 p.m., and not at midnight when the game-winning field goal attempt went badly wide of the left.

Clearly, the broadcast lost a bit of audience to coverage of New Year’s Eve on other networks, with the famous ball dropping in New York City’s Times Square and the celebration of 2023’s arrival elsewhere. (At my house we did, too.) And some viewers probably fell asleep before midnight hit (which I almost did too!).

The CFP semifinals have been played between December 28 and January 1 since the playoffs for the 2014-2015 season started, so losing eyeballs to CNN hosts at midnight is nothing new.

Still, it was the fourth best CFP semifinal out of 18 played under the current playoff system, per SMW, and ESPN said it is the most watched prime-time CFP semifinal since 2014-15.

In the CFP’s earlier semifinal, Michigan’s TCU’s 51-45 Fiesta Bowl, which has sparked a new wave of Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL talk, averaged 21.4 million viewers. That’s the best early CFP semifinal viewership since that 2018 Rose Bowl game.

The average game audience peaked at the end, from 7:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., with 26.4 million viewers per ESPN.

In non-playoff New Years Six bowls, we have viewership totals for two of the four games.

Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30 drew an average of 8.6 million viewers for the bowl’s best non-CFP broadcast since 2017, per SMW, and Alabama’s 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl averaged 9 million viewers for an afternoon kickoff on New Year’s Eve. That was about 800,000 fewer viewers than last year’s January 1 Sugar Bowl, when Baylor defeated Ole Miss in prime time.

We don’t have ratings for Mondays Cotton Bowl (Tulane 46, USC 45) or Rose Bowl (Penn State 35, Utah 21) yet. Check back later this week.

Now comes the fine print: As regular readers of this column know, comparing live sports broadcasts since 2020 to events before that is apples and oranges, as outdoor viewers were not included before summer 2020. And that’s a major starlet, because OOH- watching (watching in bars and restaurants and at viewing parties, etc.) can add millions to total viewers.

It’s also important to remember that while these games serve many purposes for many people, they’re mostly made for TV shows that enrich ESPN and serve as a promotional platform for advertisers. We don’t get the fun side without the business side (which still largely ignores the players whose work makes these bowls possible).

They are not cheap games either. ESPN is currently reportedly paying $470 million annually to broadcast the College Football Playoff Finals, plus separate fees for the TV rights to the Rose, Orange, Cotton and Sugar Bowls that bring the annual combined rights cost to more than $600 million. bring.

With the CFP field expanding to a dozen teams by 2024, broadcast rights are expected to reach a combined $2 billion and spread outside of ESPN.

It is the sheer number of viewers and the network’s ability to sell lucrative commercial airtime during games that make these spectacles possible. Especially as TV usage declines and people are dropping cable, making live sports even more important and valuable to the media ecosystem. That is why ratings are important.

As the late great actor Fred Ward, who plays Project Mercury astronaut Gus Grissom in the 1983 movie The Right Stuff, joked about the space program: No bucks, no Buck Rogers.

The CFP title game between TCU and Georgia is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Last season’s CFP title game averaged 22.6 million viewers across ESPN networks, the second lowest average since the current system began. The only lower audience was 18.7 million for the Alabama-Ohio State game after the 2020 season.

In January 2020, before COVID-19 was more than a news report from abroad, the natty between LSU and Clemson averaged 25.5 million viewers.

The past two national championship telecasts were unlucky enough to happen in the wake of the worst of the pandemic and the decline in TV usage and loss of cable subscriptions, but they still dominated everything else that aired and won the key demographic advertiser data. That is ultimately what ESPN and its business partners are all about.

What will this year bring? No idea. TCU and Georgia aren’t the big-time viewers like the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes, but in television’s Wild West, I wouldn’t be surprised if it had a better audience than the past two seasons. I also wouldn’t be surprised if this was the worst viewership of the CFP era.

Well, see you in a few days.

Here are some other standout viewer items from the past few days:

Fox Sports said Creighton’s Christmas Day win over DePaul averaged 2.99 million viewers and was the most watched college basketball game in the network’s history.

The NFL said the 11 Christmas Eve games (on Fox, CBS and NFL Network) averaged 17.6 million viewers, and the three Christmas Day games (on Fox, CBS/Nickelodeon and NBC) combined averaged 22.2 million viewers. Holiday weekend averages were both better than the season average of 16.5 million overall (the regular season record is 17.1 million set in 2015).

The NFL’s inaugural Christmas Day triple-header pitted the league against the NBA, a sports faithful during the holiday. The five basketball games, which began at noon and ended after midnight Eastern Time, were simulcast on ABC and ESPN and averaged a combined 4.31 million viewers on ABC and ESPN. That’s a fraction of the NFL that day, but the comparison is a little crazy because NBA teams play 82-game seasons, while NFL clubs have a 17-game schedule. More game inventory reduces total viewers.

All viewership data comes from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, and other metrics from the TV networks, Nielsen, Sports Media Watch, ShowBuzz Daily, 506Sports.com, and the leagues. All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

