USA beats Great Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semi-finals





Comment on this story Commentary SYDNEY Frances Tiafoe defeated Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to place the United States in the semi-finals of the mixed team United Cup tournament. Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans a 3-1 winning lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final. The teams would later play a mixed doubles match. It means the USA will be one of four teams in the semi-finals of the tournament starting Friday at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena. Earlier, world number 3 Jessica Pegula gave the United States a 2-1 lead by beating Britain’s Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-0 in 57 minutes. In the afternoon session, Madison Keys put the USA ahead after rallying from a set down to beat Katie Swan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. But world No. 14 Cameron Norrie came back to record a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory against No. 9 Taylor Fritz to tie the game. I think Madi really set the tone with her match, Pegula said. I think I did everything very well today. I could feel it. Some days you come out of the fire feeling really good. I honestly tried to settle myself because I saw the ball really well today. Matteo Berrettini defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to give Italy a 2-1 lead over Poland in the Brisbane City Final before Poland won the fourth singles match to make it 2-2 and to a deciding mixed doubles. Earlier, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland tied the score by beating Italy’s Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 after Lorenzo Musetti gave Italy the early lead by beating Daniel Michalski 6-1, 6-1 defeat. I’m glad that even though Martina came back and played a really good second set, I was able to finish it off, said Swiatek, who was leading 4-0 in the second set. I’ll be ready for mixed if it’s a draw and I’ll definitely be cheering (during the other singles matches) but yesterday I was so stressed (watching), I don’t know how you guys in the stands are doing, it was so tough. And in the third city final in Perth, Western Australia, Croatia and Greece were tied 1-1 for the two remaining singles matches and a scheduled mixed doubles match. Donna Vekic defeated Despina Papamichail 6-2, 6-0 to give Croatia the lead before Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7 (4), 7-5 on his sixth match point. The three city final winners and the next best ranked team will play in Sydney from Friday to Sunday to determine the champion of the tournament. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

