Sports
Preview semi-final World Junior Championships 2023
The quarterfinals featured two absolutely outstanding games that posted two blowouts. Canada and Sweden battled to earn a spot in the semi-finals, while the Americans and Czechs fought their way through. The beauty of the World Junior Championship playoff format is that each semi-final features a team that fought to get there and a team that ran through their opponent.
The Canadians will face their archenemy, the Americans. The Swedes will try to beat the Czech Republic again after an overtime victory in the round-robin. Both semifinal matchups have plenty of intrigue and storylines galore.
The Czech Republic and Sweden meet in the group stage rematch
Despite beating the Swedes earlier in the tournament, the Czech squad’s only loss so far in this year’s World Juniors was their defeat to Team Sweden in extra time. The Czech Republic will look to avenge that loss and advance to the gold medal game for the first time since victory in 2001.
The Czech Republic finished first in Group A and easily advanced through their quarter-final against Switzerland. They enter the semi-finals with a fresh roster and some players who have made major contributions. They have nine players scoring at a point-per-game pace, more than any other country. The depth of the Czech squad is the strength of this team. They have the goaltending to beat anyone as Tomas Suchanek has been one of the best netminders in the tournament.
The Swedes advance to the semi-finals after an emotional, last-minute victory over the rival Finns. Captain Victor Stjernborg scored a short goal at the end of regulation to continue. The Swedes were outplayed for much of the game but they have the talent and skill to find the back of the net at any time. One of their best players, Fabian Lysell, remains a non-factor so far, but Ludvig Jansson has been excellent for the Swedes at the back. Carl Lindbom has also been a hit.
For the Czech side to win, they need their depth to attack in waves, as they have done throughout the tournament. Whether it’s Jaroslav Chmelar, Jiri Kulich, Jakub Brabenec or Eduard Sale, the Czech forwards have been outstanding. They grew up in big moments. Defenders Stanislav Svozil and David Jiricek will also have to continue to play factors on both sides of the ice. They can count on Suchanek in the net. They just need the help in front of him.
Sweden will have to exploit their potential. It’s that simple. They have one of the most talented rosters in this tournament on paper, but they don’t know how to put it all together. They have been outplayed against quality competition in every game and only dominated against the bottom teams in the tournament. Canada, Czech Republic and Finland were all much better than Sweden, but they managed to win in two of those games. If Lysell gets going, along with the Djurgarden trio of Noah Ostlund, Liam Ohgren and Jonathan Lekkerimaki finding the scoresheet, we’ll all go a long way.
Prediction: Czech Republic 4-2 Sweden
US-Canada renew their rivalry
Canada and the US had somewhat similar round robins. Both finished with nine points and 3-0-0-1 records, suffered an upset loss and took on the rest of the group quite easily. The Canadians opened the tournament with a disappointing defeat to the Czech Republic and then ran through the rest of the group. The Americans suffered their only loss to Slovakia, who displayed their sneaky skill and physical nature, but defeated everyone else in the group with relative ease.
The Canadians have the best player of the tournament in Connor Bedard, the highest scoring player at the Junior World Cup in 30 years. Bedard’s 21 points rank fourth all-time, and he’s within striking distance of the climb to sole possession of second. Canada played in the game of the tournament as they defeated Slovakia in the quarterfinals with an incredible overtime win courtesy of Bedard’s magic. They have offensive firepower. The biggest question comes in the net, where Thomas Milic has taken the reins and been good, but he’s been second best goalkeeper in most games. That may be all he needs to be with Bedard scoring as he has been.
The Americans are an exciting team to watch.
Their defense is the most active in the tournament, often playing like they have four forwards on the ice thanks to Luke Hughes, Ryan Ufko, Lane Hutson, Jack Peart and Sean Behrens who are all more than capable of contributing offensively. Logan Cooley is second in tournament scoring with 11 points, a significant loss to Bedard’s 21, but the Americans have four of the top 10 scorers. They score by committee and rely on their defense to create.
Canada needs other players besides Bedard (alongside Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther) to step up and contribute offensively. They will need Milic to be as good as or better than Trey Augustine, the young netminder of the Americans. Canada has been an attacking machine, but it’s largely their top players who do the job. Canada can win this game, but they’re going to have to be a much more refined team, especially among the hashmarks.
The Americans need to use their physicality up front to get around Canada’s defenders, and they’ll need to play possession. Keeping the puck off the sticks of Bedard, Stankoven and the Canadian forwards will do wonders for the Americans. Players like Tyler Boucher and Cutter Gauthier must wear down the Canadians, while Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud must use their skills to beat the Canadian defenders. Augustine is a talented netminder, and it can come down to which netminder outshines the other.
Prediction: Canada 5-4 US
