What a credit to Indian cricket – Former cricketer praises India’s best T20I player after victory over Sri Lanka

Former India player and one of the leading commentators Aakash Chopra praised captain Hardik Pandya for his all-around performance in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Hardik scored 29 from 27 balls strung with 4 fours. His knock kept the Men in Blue in play after losing three early wickets.

He then bowled three overs and conceded 12 runs, putting Lanka behind from the start.

Hardik was perfect as a captain and made clever bowling changes. He took a big gamble by surrendering last to Axar Patel as Sri Lanka needed 13 runs.

Axar gave away 10 runs and the home country takes the win by 2 runs to go up 1-0 in a three match series.

Aakash took to social media to praise Hardik.

Hardiks spell in the PP overs. What an asset he is to Indian cricket. Real striker of the cricket ball. Bowling with pace and discipline. Also comes across as a sorted leader, he wrote.

Deepak Hooda was named Man of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls using 4 sixes and a four. His 68-run partnership with Axar Patel (31 not out) took the hosts to 162/5 in 20 overs

In the bowling department, debutant Shivam Mavi took 4 wickets. Umran Malik and Harshal Patel each dismissed two batters.